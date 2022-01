Chase Sui Wonders has joined the upcoming “City on Fire” series at Apple, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on the book of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. In “City on Fire,” NYU student Samantha (Wonders) is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO