You know the saying: rappers want to be NBA players, and NBA players want to be rappers. So, it should come as no surprise that, with all the young talent on the rise within the NBA these days, there would be at least one player’s name that consistently makes his way onto your favorite rapper’s next song. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant--the spectacular point guard who seems to be a walking highlight reel--has managed to achieve this feat as his name has been referenced in over 30+ different songs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO