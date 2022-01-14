ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Earl Sweatshirt: Sick! review – fragments from a fever dream

By Will Pritchard
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XM1g_0dlWs1iV00

It’s more than 10 years since Thebe Kgositsile first skated into view as Earl Sweatshirt, the teenage enfant terrible of Los Angeles rap collective Odd Future . Since then, the Chicago-born rapper has largely turned his back on the provocative juvenilia that made him so chaotically appealing, instead turning inwards for a series of albums of inscrutable sermons that float over hazy, snipped beats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HN9Iq_0dlWs1iV00
Earl Sweatshirt: Sick! album cover Photograph: Publicity image

Earl’s style and sauntering nihilism have found new context amid the lo-fi street philosophy of newer peers such as Mach-Hommy and Westside Gunn – storytellers whose candour is matched by the nonchalance of their delivery, sketching in scant but precise details, and occasional winking wit. Sick! continues in this vein. These 10 songs, rarely more than two minutes long, are as fleeting as thoughts had in the shower or recollections of a fever dream – as in the twinkling roll of 2010 (“We got us a fire to rekindle”), the title track’s discombobulating array of silver screen samples or the run-on lines and homophone rhyme schemes of Lye. Musically, it’s an alluring mesh: all haunting organs, guitars soaked in reverb, and skittish, stoned drum hits.

Earl was recording a different album when the pandemic hit, his focus shifted and the computer containing the older recordings got lost. The bright strings of Old Friend, and the dense, extended monologues of Tabula Rasa are the surviving remnants of the shelved project. They offer the promise of something more perhaps in the future, with richer, bolder production: another tantalising glimpse of Earl’s unique and enduring charm.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Share your tributes and memories of Meat Loaf

Tributes have been flooding in for the Bat out of Hell singer who died on 20 January. Meat Loaf’s 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell is one of the biggest-selling albums in history. The musician’s family said in a statement:. “We know how much he meant to...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Bonobo: Fragments review – a wondrous nirvana

At every afterparty since 1988, at least one partygoer has fantasised about their friendship group growing old together in a rave retirement facility where they pipe mellow bangers through the intercom. Sesh pensioners, this is your ideal soundtrack. Since 2010’s breakthrough Black Sands, Bonobo’s Si Green has used what he calls “electronic methods to make non-electronic music” to richly satisfying effect, and Fragments is his peak production.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Westside Gunn
Person
Earl Sweatshirt
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died. No age or cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Earl Sweatshirt, Montell Fish, Leikeli47 & More

A year has come and gone. Out of the kindness of our hearts, we’ll spare you the speech highlighting all the amazing acts we discovered in 2021, and will instead get straight to what’s new in 2022. From the soul-baring sounds of Montell Fish and Brittany Campbell, to bass-heavy bangers from Leikeli47 and Azizi Gibson, we’ve got the sounds to help you power through week two of the new year.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Cordae, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba x Krazyie Bone and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by highly-anticipated full-length releases from Cordae and Earl Sweatshirt, who both dropped off From A Birds Eye View and SICK! respectively. Also joining this selection are offerings from Saba and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Bonobo, J.I.D with 21 Savage and Baby Tate, EARTHGANG, Murda Beatz with Blxst and Wale, Mitski, Cautious Clay and Robert Glasper with Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid and Big K.R.I.T.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Fever Dream#Old Friend
obscuresound.com

Ono Kimono – “Fever Dream”

Showing an ’80s pop nostalgia, “Fever Dream” is a perky, hooky track from Ono Kimono, the project of Las Vegas-based musician Justin Roll. Climatic vocals emit lyrics commiserating over a rapidly fading weekend, representative of a thematic pull throughout emphasizing to seize the day/night. The evolution from quaint guitars and lush synths into anthemic energy coincides with the vocals’ escalating passion. The vocals in the verses emit a sincere yearning, while the “had enough, feels like a fever dream,” refrain during the chorus hooks with effortless charm. Ono Kimono’s “Fever Dream” engages with a spunky melodic direction and shimmering ’80s-friendly aesthetic.
MUSIC
Music Week

Johnny Marr on his fourth album Fever Dreams

Fresh from playing on the last James Bond soundtrack, Johnny Marr returns with his fourth solo album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (BMG) on February 25. The new single Night And Day has just dropped. Here, the legendary guitarist reveals all about a project unlike anything he’s done before…. Fever...
MUSIC
State News

Hip-hop comebacks: The Weeknd and Earl Sweatshirt release new bangers

Everyone loves a comeback, especially in the music world. Within the same week, The Weeknd and Earl Sweatshirt, two of the top artists in their genre, released new albums; revealing their new sounds and visions with the next phase of their career. "I think it was a good comeback," media...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Marianne Faithfull’s Forceful ‘Vagabond Ways’ Demo for ‘Incarceration of a Flower Child’

Marianne Faithfull will give her 1999 album, Vagabond Ways, the deluxe treatment with a reissue due out March 4. She’s teasing the release with the demo recording for the album’s “Incarceration of a Flower Child,” a song Roger Waters wrote in 1968 but never recorded with Pink Floyd. On the demo, Faithfull sings along to a backdrop of acoustic guitars and one buzzy electric as she describes a scene of drinking cheap wine and smoking dope on Indian tapestry cushions. “Don’t get up to answer the door, just stay with me here on the floor,” she belts. “It’s going to get...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Fragments

Electronic music at the turn of the millennium was in a pretty laid-back place. Following rave culture’s expansion into chillout rooms and IDM’s home-listening rebuttal to house and techno, a wave of quirky European producers emerged with the shared goal of taking electronic lounge music to the next level. Downtempo acts like Zero 7 and Lemon Jelly were products of a dance music scene on the comedown, filling headphones and hi-fi stereo systems with grooves so smooth they practically unfurled onto the living room rug. The best of this crop, like Röyksopp and Air, wove colorful tapestries of samples and synths that felt like a logical convergence of trends in trip-hop, electronica, and turntablism. But even then, many of the genre’s practitioners were laying the groundwork for what we now think of as “lo-fi beats to relax/study to,” creating a post-hip-hop template for wallpaper music as feathery as it is faceless.
MUSIC
Variety

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and Prolific Actor, Dies at 74

The singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, died on January 20 at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared as an actor in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as “Crazy Alabama,” “Fight Club” and “Wayne’s World,” among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” A cause of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bono says listening to U2 makes him ‘cringe’

Bono has admitted that listening to U2 makes him cringe.In an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast, the U2 frontman confessed that he struggled to listen to his vocal performances.About his own singing, Bono said it “makes me cringe a little bit” but he is “proud” of his performance on the 2004 hit “Vertigo”.He also talked about his dislike of hearing the band’s music, saying: “I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the colour of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet. I’m just so embarrassed.”Elsewhere in the interview,...
MUSIC
Vibe

50 Cent Releases Official Video For ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song, “Power Powder Respect”: Watch

Fans of the Power cinematic universe are just weeks away from the arrival of Power Book IV: Force, which finds Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora) now hustling in the streets of Chicago. Following the premiere of the most recent episode of Power Book II: Ghost on Sunday (Jan. 16), 50 Cent debuted the Eif Rivera-directed visual to the Force theme song, “Power Powder Respect.” In the three-minute video compilation that merges the song’s storyline with the plot of the new series, Rivera focuses on subtle close-up shots of the power-hungry drug dealer as he moves like a Ghost throughout. He does pause to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Meat Loaf’s hell-raising ride to musical stardom

Meat Loaf shot to worldwide fame in 1977 with Bat Out Of Hell, which became an international success that reigns as one of the best-selling albums in history.The American singer, born Michael Lee Aday in Texas in 1947, has died aged 74 with his wife Deborah at his side.During a career spanning more than six decades, he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and starred in more than 65 movies.Meat Loaf initially made his name in theatre productions, including a Broadway run of Hair, and then found his feet in the stage and film versions of The Rocky Horror...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy