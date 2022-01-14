AM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Neve Campbell did not immediately say yes when she was asked to return for another “Scream” movie. Campbell says what held her back was that Wes Craven would not be directing. Craven died in 2015. Campbell says Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed the new fifth...

www.wcn247.com

wcn247.com

Today in Entertainment History

On Jan. 21, 1942, Count Basie and His Orchestra recorded “One O’Clock Jump” in New York. In 1965, The Animals canceled a show in New York after U.S. immigration officials forced the band to leave the theater. In 1966, George Harrison married model Patti Boyd at a...
ENTERTAINMENT
wcn247.com

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

ATLANTA (AP) — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the Southeast yesterday, knocking out power, taking down trees and fences — and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers lost power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of accidents and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. Winter Storm Izzy dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in some areas of western North Carolina as the system moved across the southeastern U.S.
ENVIRONMENT
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Madea" Actress & Hip Hop Producer Among 19 Named In PPP Fraud Indictments: Report

The government continues to crack down on Payment Protection Program fraud and in Georgia, 19 entertainers and CEOs have reportedly been named in a new indictment. We've continued to report on artists, sports stars, and popular public figures who have found themselves on the wrong side of Uncle Sam after they have stood accused of defrauding the government into the millions.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
MUSIC
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
PETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wore Sky-High Platforms with a Bohemian Maxi Skirt

J.Lo wore a statement skirt with some even louder-statement heels while spending quality time with her kids over the long weekend. Lopez was spotted in Bel-Air with her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For the occasion, she wore a black turtleneck sweater, matching black laced heels, and a white flared button-down maxi skirt with a knee-high slit. She paired the ensemble with a black Coach bag featuring the brand's signature Horse and Carriage hardware, and added a polished finish with her hair in a tight bun.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person. Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us; Superman & Lois; Black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Emily in Paris. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Knife’: Melissa Leo, Aja Naomi King, Manny Jacinto & More To Star Alongside Nnamdi Asomugha In His Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, I Know This Much I True), Aja Naomi King (Sylvie’s Love, How to Get Away with Murder), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) and newcomers Amari Price and Aiden Price will star alongside Nnamdi Asomugha in his feature directorial debut, The Knife, which recently completed production in Los Angeles. The film written by Asomugha and Mark Duplass is a psychological thriller that follows a family over the course of one night, after a frightening event threatens to dismantle their household and uncover the illusions of their lives. Asomugha is producing under his iAm21 Productions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
TV & VIDEOS

