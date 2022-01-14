ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York visits Philadelphia after Kreider's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

New York Rangers (24-10-4, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-16-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host New York after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 3-0 win against the Sharks. The Flyers are 3-5-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia...

KREX

Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit, and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight […]
NHL
Crosby and Malkin score, Penguins hold off Senators 6-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa and has points in 13 consecutive home games versus the Senators dating to Feb. 13, 2013. Drake Batherson had Ottawa’s lone goal in the first two periods, and the Senators trailed 5-1 entering the third. But they scored the next three goals, trimming the deficit to one. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves in relief for Ottawa.
NHL

