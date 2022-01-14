ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Meier, Sharks to host the Penguins

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-17-1, fourth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Timo Meier leads San Jose into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks 10th in the league with 39 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 24 assists. The Sharks are 10-8-1...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways as Timo Meier Scores 5 Goals for Sharks vs. Kings

It’s time to pick an adjective to describe San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier’s performance against the Los Angeles Kings. How about amazing? Or astounding? Perhaps extraordinary? They all fit, as does calling it record-breaking. Meier scored a hat trick in the first period and finished with a...
NHL
Yardbarker

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Meier & Hertl

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, the Evander Kane talk isn’t over just yet as he and the Sharks appear to be heading toward a settlement. In other news, Timo Meier was not picked to represent his team at the All-Star game, but recorded a monstrous five-goal game on Monday versus the L.A. Kings. Meanwhile, his teammate, Tomas Hertl, continues to be brought up in trade rumors, but may actually be instead considering a contract extension.
NHL
Yardbarker

Timo Meier sets Sharks record for most goals in a game

Timo Meier of Herisau, Switzerland set the San Jose Sharks franchise record for most goals in a single game on Monday. Meier scored five times in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The game was played in the afternoon due to Martin Luther King Day.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wcn247.com

Crosby and Malkin score, Penguins hold off Senators 6-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa and has points in 13 consecutive home games versus the Senators dating to Feb. 13, 2013. Drake Batherson had Ottawa’s lone goal in the first two periods, and the Senators trailed 5-1 entering the third. But they scored the next three goals, trimming the deficit to one. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves in relief for Ottawa.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Danton Heinen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rust#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
KREX

Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit, and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy