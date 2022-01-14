ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

King Woods out of action due to injury, will miss the Royal Rumble

By Franz Christian Irorita
 7 days ago
The 2021 King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods has been ruled out with an injury, King Woods himself revealed during G4’s Attack of the Show. The injury happened during last week’s SmackDown episode, where King Woods and New Day teammate Kofi Kingston...

