Grizzlies play the Mavericks on 11-game win streak

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Dallas Mavericks (22-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-14, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into a matchup with Dallas as winners of 11 consecutive games.

The Grizzlies are 23-9 in Western Conference games. Memphis is ninth in the NBA with 25.3 assists per game. Tyus Jones leads the Grizzlies averaging 4.2.

The Mavericks are 8-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting on Dec. 9, with Luka Doncic scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 17.6 points for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 14.5 points. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.5 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 10-0, averaging 116.4 points, 52.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

