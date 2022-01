Politics at the moment is all Shakespearean tragedy. The vaulting ambition of the man who would be world king, and the Conservative rebels egging each other on to screw their courage to the sticking place. For the sake of both party and country, if they intend to commit regicide, Boris Johnson’s opponents would do well to channel Macbeth: “If it were done when ‘tis done, then ‘twere well it were done quickly.”But really, I wonder whether I’ve got the wrong play after all. Spending time in Westminster yesterday was like wandering onto the set of the Bard’s Titus Andronicus...

