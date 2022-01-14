ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

“Moving forward with tangible repair”: First recipients selected for Evanston reparations program

By Alex Harrison
Daily Northwestern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvanston’s Reparations Committee selected the first residents to receive reparations through the Restorative Housing Program at a Thursday meeting. Livestreaming from the Fleetwood-Jourdain Center, committee members drew numbered ping-pong balls from a bingo cage to determine the order in which the 122 recipients in the Ancestor category would receive $25,000 housing...

dailynorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.
MUSIC
CBS News

January 6 panel seeks Ivanka Trump's cooperation

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
The Hill

Voting rights and Senate wrongs

It’s a tough time to be Chuck Schumer . Faced with the pressing need to deliver on President Biden ’s 2020 campaign pledge to protect voting rights after a brutal vote Wednesday evening that saw Democrats’ best hope for reform fail, the Senate majority leader is practically out of options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations Committee#Ancestor#Direct Descendents#City Council#Evanston Skokie School
The Hill

FBI activity at Rep. Cuellar's home part of Azerbaijan probe: reports

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) activity at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday was related to a federal probe involving several U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News and CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. ABC News additionally reported that Cuellar’s campaign office was also...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy