Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is the most I’ve ever enjoyed “Macbeth.” Though it’s one of his most famous plays, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is actually my least favorite of his works that I’ve engaged with. And the two film adaptations I’ve seen — Orson Welles’ 1948 “Macbeth” and Akira Kurosawa’s 1957 “Throne of Blood” — are probably my least favorite films in their respective directors’ filmographies (of their films which I have seen). “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” however, can rest comfortably in Coen’s catalogue alongside any of the other great films that he’s made with brother Ethan Coen over the course of his now legendary career. It’s one of the best Shakespearean films I’ve seen and a cinematic feast for any lover of the medium.

