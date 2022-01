The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex are likely to be presented with the Platinum Jubilee medal marking the Queen’s 70-year reign.With Harry stepping back as a senior royal and Andrew being stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages, there had been mounting speculation as to whether the pair would get the medal.The list of recipients has yet to be finalised, it is understood, but traditionally the Queen has presented commemorative jubilee medals to her wider family – both working and non-working royals – after paying privately for them.The medal, which has been designed by Timothy Noad...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO