“Seobok,” a rare South Korean sci-fi film with “Squid Game” star Gong Yoo, will get its launch next month in North America via streaming platform Rakuten Viki. Licensed from distributor WellGo USA, the film will be available exclusively through Rakuten Viki’s TVOD service for $2.99. Rakuten Viki has exclusive rights for the movie for two weeks in the U.S. and Canada, from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15, 2022. Although the window of exclusivity is two weeks, the movie will be available for a full 60 days on TVOD. Gong (“The Silent Sea,” “Goblin”) stars as a retired security agent who is tasked with...

