ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

TIMELINE: Novak Djokovic’s bid to compete at Australian Open

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

Novak Djokovic’s attempt to stave off deportation and be allowed to play in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Novak Djokovic visa controversy labelled ‘messy’ and ‘embarrassing’

An Australian television host has called the Novak Djokovic visa controversy “messy” and “embarassing”.Allison Langdon, who co-hosts popular morning programme Today, believes that there is little need to “dwell on” the events that saw Djokovic deported from Australia and unable to defend his Australian Open crown. The Serbian’s visa was revoked by the government having failed to fulfil federal coronavirus requirements and admitting that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.Langdon expressed the opinion that people should now focus on events on-court and forget the Djokovic saga that marred the build-up to the first Grand Slam of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Judges didn't consider 'wisdom' of deporting Novak Djokovic

Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both beaten – day four at the Australian Open

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both exited the Australian Open on a disappointing day for British players in Melbourne.Murray was bitterly frustrated by his performance against qualifier Taro Daniel while a blister on her hand hampered Raducanu against Danka Kovinic. Heather Watson also lost but Dan Evans was given a free passage through to round three when Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.Daniil Medvedev held off Nick Kyrgios in the big match of the day while top women’s seeds Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both went out.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayMaking second round of slams is not something I find particularly...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Australian Government#Ap
The Independent

Naomi Osaka brings the heat at Australian Open to remain on Ashleigh Barty collision course

If the top half of the Australian Open draw could be accused of lacking notable drama so far, Naomi Osaka ensured she at least provided some fireworks. The big names playing on day three in Melbourne all progressed without much difficulty on Wednesday, and while the start of the second round saw few shocks, it means a meeting between defending champion Osaka and tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty remains alive. Osaka served a reminder of why that promises to be a tantalising last-16 match with a spectacular first-set performance in her win over Madison Brengle, before having to dig deep and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Relaxed Rafael Nadal relishing not having ‘big pressure’ at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal is confident he is on the right path after moving smoothly into the third round of the Australian Open.German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann put up a good fight on Rod Laver Arena including saving four match points, but sixth seed Nadal took his fifth chance to clinch a 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory after two hours and 42 minutes.“I think he played great tennis out there, playing very aggressive, big shots,” said Nadal. “It wasn’t an easy game at all.”Nadal is unbeaten so far this season having cut short his 2021 campaign in August because of a foot problem....
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day three with Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal in action

Day three of the Australian Open gets underway with the second round on Wednesday, with Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty headlining the action on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Defending champion Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK. Earlier on Rod Laver, home favourite Barty will continue her bid for a first Australian Open title against Lucia Bronzetti, after opening the tournament with a ruthless 6-0 6-1 win over Lesia...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Alexander Zverev result and latest updates after Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal wins

Follow all the action as the second round of the Australian Open gets underway on the third day of the tournament in Melbourne. Tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty took just 52 minutes to storm to another emphatic victory, this time a 6-1 6-1 victory over Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti, to reach the third round. The women’s number one seed required even less time than the 54 minutes she needed for her round one win against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday as the Australian cruised through. Rafael Nadal also stormed to a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann...
TENNIS
AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy