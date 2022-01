In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, the Evander Kane talk isn’t over just yet as he and the Sharks appear to be heading toward a settlement. In other news, Timo Meier was not picked to represent his team at the All-Star game, but recorded a monstrous five-goal game on Monday versus the L.A. Kings. Meanwhile, his teammate, Tomas Hertl, continues to be brought up in trade rumors, but may actually be instead considering a contract extension.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO