After going on a small losing streak, L.A. has started to pick up momentum once again. As a matter of fact, a big part of that is because of LeBron James. The MVP has put his all into the Lakers this year and now without Anthony Davis, he has been the one to carry this team to victory. The night before the Lakers went up against the Utah Jazz, LeBron James tweeted out a promise to Laker Nation that the team would be better and from the looks of it, he intends to keep that promise.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO