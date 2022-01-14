ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Senior official in southern China under corruption probe

Huron Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — A top official in the southern Chinese region of Guangxi is under investigation for corruption, the ruling Communist Party's graft watchdog reported Friday. Vice Governor Liu Hongwu is being investigated for “serious violations of discipline and...

www.michigansthumb.com

