ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Nordic Semiconductor flags higher Q4 revenue, margins

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 7 days ago

OSLO (Reuters) – Nordic Semiconductor on Friday said its revenue and margins had exceeded expectations in the final quarter of 2021, and that demand remained strong across all its markets. Revenue for the October-December period amounted to $171 million, preliminary data showed, above the company’s own guidance of...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Regions Financial stock extends pullback after profit falls below expectations

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. dropped 4.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to extend its pullback from a 14-year high to a third session, after the regional bank reported fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations, while revenue matched forecasts. Net income declined to $414 million, or 43 cents a share, from $588 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 49 cents. Total revenue fell 3.1% to $1.63 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, as net interest income increased 1.3% to $1.02 billion to also match analyst forecasts. Total adjusted noninterest expenses rose 4.0% to $967 million, while salaries and employee benefits expense fell 1.0% to $575 million. Loans and leases for commercial and industrial declined 3.7% to $42.25 billion, for residential first mortgage increased 6.0% to $17.4 billion and for consumer credit card fell 2.9% to $1.16 billion. The stock, which has shed 6.9% since closing at a 14-year high on Jan. 14, has gained 0.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
investing.com

CSX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4

Investing.com - CSX (NASDAQ: CSX ) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that topped expectations. CSX announced earnings per share of 42 cents on revenue of $3.43 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $3.32 billion. CSX shares lost 3.60% in after-hours trading following...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Margin#Reuters#Norwegian#Refinitiv Eikon#Nordic Semiconductor
Nashville Post

Pinnacle tops Q4 earnings, revenue estimates

Pinnacle Financial Partners has posted revenues of $339.49 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared to $304.43 million for the same mark of 2020. According to a release, the Nashville-based banking company reported adjusted earnings increased 56.5 percent year over year, with Pinnacle’s pre-tax and pre-provision revenues up 16.1 percent for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mymixfm.com

Barrick’s Q4 gold output rises 10.1% sequentially

(Reuters) – Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter production rose 10.1% sequentially, helped by strong performance from its Carlin and Cortez mines. The company reported total preliminary gold output of 1.20 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 1.09 million ounces a quarter...
METAL MINING
naturalgasworld.com

Woodside reports record Q4 sales revenue

The LNG revenue in Q4 was $2.35bn, up from $607mn in the same period of last year. Australian energy producer Woodside’s sales revenue in Q4 hit a record $2.85bn thanks to higher product prices, it said on January 20. The company had reported revenue of $920mn a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Discover Revenue Misses in Q4; Shares Fall

Investing.com - Discover reported Wednesday mixed fourth-quarter results as revenue fell short of expectations. Discover shares lost 1.69% in after-hours trade following the report. Discover announced earnings per share of $3.64 on revenue of $2.94 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.64 on revenue of $2.99 billion. A...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recruiter.Com Predicts 40% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q4

Recruiter.Com Group Inc (NASDAQ: RCRT) predicts ~40% sequential quarterly growth in Q4 and 166% overall year-over-year revenue growth. The company expects total revenue of $8.8 million, above the consensus of $6.95 million. The company anticipates Software subscriptions of $0.75 million, +61% Q/Q, and On-demand recruiting services of $5.5 million, +60% Q/Q.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

THG Q4 Revenue Rises 30%

THG (LON: THG), the global proprietary technology platform specializing in bringing brands to consumers, announced a commercial update for the fourth quarter on Tuesday. U.K. online shopping platform THG reported Q4 2021 Group revenue of £711.7 million, a 29.7% rise year-over-over, putting it on track for the year. However,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

ACV Auctions guides Q4 revenue at the higher end of guidance

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACV) expects to exceed the high-end of the revenue guidance range provided on November 10, 2021, and a lower-than-expected Adjusted EBITDA loss. The company expected total revenue of $83 to $86M ($85.33M consensus), up 54% to 60% Y/Y and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $22 to $26 million. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Signature Bank (SBNY) Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

SBNY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $4.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97. Also, the bottom line increased 33.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. Record growth in loan and deposit balances display a strong balance sheet position. Also, revenue growth supported the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

KB Home Rides Tight Market, Higher Prices, Wider Margins to Strong Q4

KB Home's (KBH) - Get KB Home Report fourth-quarter results and guidance have the stock climbing as a red-hot U.S. housing market is expected to continue into 2022. The Los Angeles homebuilder reported fourth-quarter earnings rose 71% to $1.91 a share from $1.12 a share in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $1.68 billion was up 40% from $1.19 billion.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

PROS guides Q4 revenue above consensus estimates

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is +1.31% in after-hours trading after providing an updated outlook for Q4 and FY21. Q4 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $64M to $64.5M (vs. prior guidance of $63M to $64M and consensus of $63.51M); non-GAAP loss per share of -$0.19 to -$0.18 (vs. prior guidance of -$0.24 to -$0.22 and consensus: -$0.50); and adj. EBITDA of -$7.7M to -$7.2M (vs. prior guidance of -$10M to -$9M).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FXStreet.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: TSM Q4 EPS beat shows margin growth continuing in chip industry

TSM shares nearing all-time high above $142. In Q4 Taiwan Semiconductor had revenue growth of 24% YoY. Q1 2022 forecast is equally rosy. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) is gearing up for another blowout session on Thursday after reporting an earnings beat this morning and forecasting a promising present quarter. The global leader in advanced computer chip manufacturing reported Q4 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 compared with consensus of $1.11. Though revenue came in $30 million below forecasts, at $15.74 billion, sales were still up 24% YoY.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

What to expect from Taiwan Semiconductor's Q4 earnings?

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 13th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+14.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.77B (+24.4% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, TSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Jefferies Financial earnings beat, Revenue misses in Q4

Investing.com - Jefferies Financial reported on Wednesday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Jefferies Financial announced earnings per share of $1.36 on revenue of $1.81B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $1.88B. Jefferies Financial shares are up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

T2 Biosystems sees Q4 revenue ahead of consensus

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is +5.77% pre-market after the company reported preliminary Q4 revenue of $6.6M, including fourth quarter product revenue of $4M. Consensus revenue estimates for the quarter is $5.40M. FY21 revenue were $27.7M (+53% Y/Y). That includes product revenue of $16.7M (+43% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimates for the year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

American Airlines Stock Gains On Q4 Revenue, Margin Improvements

American Airline (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report shares moved higher Tuesday after the biggest U.S. carrier said fourth quarter revenues came in firmer than expected while noting improving profit margins and increased liquidity. In an investor update filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, American said...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy