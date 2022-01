Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

The EURUSD turned lower on Friday after the US published weak retail sales numbers. The data revealed that the country’s retail sales declined sharply in December as inflation concerns remained. The headline retail sales declined by 3.1% in December after they fell by about 0.5% in the previous month. This decline was worse than the median estimate of -0.1%. Meanwhile, core retail sales declined by 2.3% in December. Still, despite the weak retail sales numbers, analysts expect that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish tone in a bid to lower inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO