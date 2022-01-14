Generali shareholders Caltagirone, Del Vecchio to present CEO candidate in Feb – source

Inpixon, the Indoor Intelligence™ company, provided the following remarks from the company’s CEO, Nadir Ali. “The adoption of innovative immersive technologies as tools for delivering exceptional experiences are only just beginning to move into the mainstream. I am just back from CES 2022, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, where the latest in innovation and technology were on display. It’s not surprising that immersive technologies (i.e., technologies that merge or layer digital environments with the physical world) had a strong presence. Twenty twenty-two is being referred to as the ‘year of the metaverse,’ following last year’s significant new product activity and the world’s largest social media company changing its name from Facebook to Meta. In a wide variety of industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, corporates offices, manufacturing, logistics, engineering, sports and entertainment, we’ll see augmented and virtual reality technologies play a key role in changing the way organizations work and people engage with each other. Leveraging these technologies to increase workforce enablement and customer and employee connectedness will revolutionize the way in which organizations can enable engagement and deliver exceptional experiences.

