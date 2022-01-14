ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generali shareholders Caltagirone, Del Vecchio to present CEO candidate in Feb – source

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Generali shareholders Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio are set to present...

Metro International

Generali shareholder rift deepens as representative of No.3 investor quits board

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s leading insurer Generali said the representative of its third-largest investor Leonardo Del Vecchio has resigned from the board, as a rift between the group and two of its leading shareholders deepens. The resignation of Romolo Bardin comes after Generali’s second-biggest investor, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, quit the...
martechseries.com

Bubblr, Inc Announce Virtual 2022 Shareholder Presentation

Bubblr Inc., (“Bubblr” or the “Company”), the ethical Open-Source Web 3 technology company, is pleased to announce that it will hold a Virtual Shareholders’ Presentation (the “Shareholder Presentation”) on January 20 at 1pm EST (10am PST, 6pm GMT). Company CEO, Rik Willard and Founder and CTO, Steve Morris will be amongst those presenting Bubblr’s 2021 milestones and outlook for 2022, including a number of partnerships and alliances.
wincountry.com

KKR’s bid target TIM close to decision on new CEO – sources

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) is moving closer to appointing a new chief executive, with General Manager Pietro Labriola tipped as the frontrunner, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. TIM, which faces a 10.8 billion euro ($12.24 billion) takeover approach from U.S. private equity investor KKR, has...
Reuters

Orange's board selects three candidates for new CEO - sources

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The search for a new CEO at France's state-controlled telecoms firm Orange (ORAN.PA) has boiled down to a shortlist of three people chosen by a dedicated selection committee, two sources close to the matter said. The committee, composed of three board members, selected Orange's Chief...
dmagazine.com

Join Us on Feb. 1 for D CEO’s 2022 CFO Outlook

This past year continued to present complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But many companies are forecasting substantial growth in this new year. D CEO is proud to host leading CFOs who will share their lessons learned from 2021—and the outlook for their organizations and industries—at the upcoming CFO Outlook 2022.
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs Promotes Exec to EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Forever 21 Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 19, 2022: Adam Michaels has been promoted from SVP and chief digital officer at Crocs to EVP and chief digital officer. The executive joined Crocs in 2013 and has focused on the company’s digital commerce growth, which is an area of focus for the fast-growing footwear brand. Crocs is leaning into its digital business with a goal to have 50% of total revenues be derived from digital channels by the end...
Europe’s metal industry asks EU to help it deliver energy transition

LONDON (Reuters) – Industry association Eurometaux has asked EU policy-makers to allow member states to support domestic producers of aluminium, zinc and silicon with state aid to ensure supplies of the metals crucial for the transition to low carbon energy. The European Union has a goal to reduce net...
Online checkout firm Bolt valued at $11 billion after BlackRock-led funding- source

(Reuters) – Online checkout platform Bolt raised $355 million in a late-stage funding round led by fund manager BlackRock Inc at a valuation of $11 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Other investors who participated in the series E funding round include Schonfeld, Invus Opportunities, H.I.G. Growth...
martechseries.com

Inpixon CEO Reflects on the Role of Immersive Technologies for Reimagining the Workplace, Inpixon Growth in 2021 and Plans for 2022 in Shareholder Update

Inpixon, the Indoor Intelligence™ company, provided the following remarks from the company’s CEO, Nadir Ali. “The adoption of innovative immersive technologies as tools for delivering exceptional experiences are only just beginning to move into the mainstream. I am just back from CES 2022, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, where the latest in innovation and technology were on display. It’s not surprising that immersive technologies (i.e., technologies that merge or layer digital environments with the physical world) had a strong presence. Twenty twenty-two is being referred to as the ‘year of the metaverse,’ following last year’s significant new product activity and the world’s largest social media company changing its name from Facebook to Meta. In a wide variety of industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, corporates offices, manufacturing, logistics, engineering, sports and entertainment, we’ll see augmented and virtual reality technologies play a key role in changing the way organizations work and people engage with each other. Leveraging these technologies to increase workforce enablement and customer and employee connectedness will revolutionize the way in which organizations can enable engagement and deliver exceptional experiences.
