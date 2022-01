It’s hard to find better dim sum in SF than at Hong Kong Lounge II. Even if you don’t live near the Richmond, it’s worth spending a morning going out of your way for their pork buns. Coming here is also a bit of a spectacle. The place has an old school feel to it with 1950s pink walls and a herd of bowtie-wearing waiters who move around like a well-oiled machine, dodging each other while they carry steaming baskets of shrimp noodle rolls and soup dumplings. Coming here with a group is a good idea so you can order more, but just don’t forget to double up on pork buns.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO