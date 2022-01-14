Media Roundtable: What the rise and fall of Theranos reveals about Silicon Valley

Reputation is perhaps the most valuable intangible asset any given company or organization has. Public perception of a company or brand can affect nearly every aspect of business, beyond simply maintaining or growing a customer base. Well regarded companies are often able to charge premium prices for their products or services and are well positioned […]
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. In April 2020, when the coronavirus first swept across the United States, many of America’s top scientists struggled to get funding to answer basic and urgent questions about the disease it caused. Patrick Collison, the chief executive of the payment-processing company Stripe, spied an opportunity in this market failure. He co-founded a program called Fast Grants, which raised more than $50 million that was quickly distributed to hundreds of projects. In its first 20 months, the program supported research on saliva-based tests and clinical trials for drugs, such as fluvoxamine, that could be repurposed to treat COVID-19.
SnapDNA’s CEO David Medin talked with the Denver Gazette Wednesday about the start-up foodtech company’s move from Silicon Valley in California to Broomfield, the technology it took them eight years to develop, and rapidly growing from four employees just six months ago. Answers have been edited for length.
SUNNYVALE — Apple has bought a big building in Sunnyvale, the latest in a series of deals in recent years that indicate the tech titan continues to widen its foothold in Silicon Valley. The iPhone maker paid $44 million for the building, located at 123 Uranium Drive, according to...
Elizabeth Holmes told investors she could diagnose hundreds of diseases with just a few drops of blood. She couldn't. Last week she was found guilty of fraud. But with so much money sloshing around in Silicon Valley, will the verdict change anything?. On this week's Tech Tent, we speak to...
As the world (well at least some of the world anyway) now awaits the Sept. 26 sentencing of disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, the question arises of what the long-term implications will be for Silicon Valley. It’s hard to imagine there will be many. Entrepreneurs are likely to dot...
Silicon Valley Reads is a county-wide community engagement program that offers free events and activities centered around books and a different theme every year. Last year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme was “Connecting.” As our community continues to adapt to life during a pandemic, Silicon Valley Reads 2022 will move the community forward with the theme “The Power of Kindness, Resilience & Hope.”
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022-- HAI ROBOTICS U.S.A. Inc. announced the grand opening of its Demo Center in Silicon Valley. HAI ROBOTICS, which recently secured $200M in Series C and Series D funding, has pioneered the Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) System and the associated breakthrough capabilities for smart warehouses. This...
For something that doesn’t exist yet, web3 sure is getting a lot of people riled up. It’s on the tip of tongues these days in Silicon Valley. Tech scions are fighting about web3 on social media. Investors last year shoveled $30 billion into startups premised on it. And bright engineers are leaving cushy jobs at companies such as Facebook to get in early.
In part 1 of this three-part series, we considered the birth of the transistor, how William Shockley Jr. ended up in Silicon Valley, the origins of Fairchild Semiconductor, how the pioneering startup was funded and what eventually happened to Shockley. In part 2, we look at the evolution of planar technology, the “family tree” of semiconductor startups that evolved from Fairchild (the “Fairchildren”), including Intel, and the competition with Texas Instruments.
Elizabeth Holmes, a Stanford dropout at 19 with a baritone timbre and piercing stare, became Silicon Valley's sweetheart when she convinced wealthy investors she could revolutionize blood testing and promised Americans that their medical lives would be changed forever. After over $900 million of investments from wealthy donors, falsified blood...
Silicon Valley is full of charismatic, high-flying start-up founders like former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, but very few of them are women. Shady dealings and even outright fraud also are not unknown in the tech industry, but high-profile prosecutions of executives — like the one that led to Holmes's conviction on four counts of fraud this week — are relatively rare.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - In Mountain View, a 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom fully renovated condo went on the market this week, and immediately caught the neighborhood's attention. The condo at 2000 Rock Street, listed for $999,999, hit the market on Wednesday, and the seller is entertaining cryptocurrency offers in addition to cash and loan offers.
A Silicon Valley whiz kid and member of Forbes 30 Under 30 hard-coded a One Thousand Museum condo into her life for $6.7 million. Lucy Guo, founder of Scale AI and Backend Capital, both based in San Francisco, bought unit 3002 at the condo tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami from the development team.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has assembled an all-star team of scientists, including Nobel laureates to start Altos Labs that will use cellular reprogramming to reverse disease, injury, and disabilities, a launch statement from the biotechnology company said. Last year, we had reported that Bezos was funding a biotech startup that...
CBS News has tapped The Wall Street Journal’s Anthony Galloway to oversee day-to-day programming and production for the network’s streaming service, along with a series of other executives who also will play roles in the expanded emphasis on the digital platforms.
Galloway will serve as senior vice president of CBS News Streaming, and will report to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. The network also named Kaci Sokoloff as vice president of bookings for CBS News Network and Streaming, and David Reiter as executive producer of CBS News special events across network and streaming.
Galloway most recently was...
Comments / 0