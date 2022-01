For a number of years, celebrities have found many ways to capitalize on their cultural influence by branching outside of their respective industries. Particularly the case with popular musicians, many musical artists have sought creative expression and new monetary opportunities through the creation of their own fashion brands. This gives fans a new way to support their favorite artists. Successfully accomplished by several music icons, here are a couple of artists who have been able to spread their creative brilliance to a new fashion frontier.

