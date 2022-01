Pokemon Go Tour: Johto will feature two big rewards pulled straight out of the original Pokemon Gold and Silver games. Next month, Pokemon Go will host its annual Go Tour event, which focuses on a different generation of Pokemon and promises an experience inspired by original Pokemon games. This year's event is the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event, which will feature all 100 Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Gold and Silver available with their Shiny forms for the first time in Pokemon Go. This week, Pokemon Go announced two additional rewards for participating in the event – an encounter with a Shiny Gyarados and an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Celebi. Any Celebi caught during the event will know its signature move Magical Leaf.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO