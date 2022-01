A spirited comeback in the second half saw U Mumba fell just short, as Ajay Kumar’s raid point in the final minute rescued a 24-24 tie for Gujarat Giants. U Mumba Right Corner Rinku registered a High 5, while raider V Ajith Kumar was the game’s top scorer with eight points. The result saw U Mumba climb to sixth on the points, one clear of Tamil Thalaivas, who have a game in hand.

