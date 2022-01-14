ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

By John Pye and Rod McGuirk, Associated Press
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to begin.

Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancelation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, as they successfully did after the first cancellation.

Hawke said he canceled the visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hawke said in a statement, referring to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

It is the second time Djokovic’s visa has been canceled since he arrived in Melbourne last week to defend his Australian Open title.

His exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.

But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival in Melbourne. Djokovic spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before a judge on Monday overturned that decision.

Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone said Djokovic’s lawyers face an “extremely difficult” task to get court orders over the weekend to allow their client to play next week.

“For Djokovic to get the outcomes he needs to play would be extremely difficult to obtain over the weekend,” Bone said.

Hawke’s delay in reaching a decision bordered on punitive, Bone said.

“If you left it any later than he has done now, I think from a strategic standpoint he’s (Hawke’s) really hamstringing Djokovic’s legal team, in terms of what sort of options or remedies he could obtain,” Bone said hours before the decision was announced.

The lawyers would need to go before a duty judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court or a higher judge of the Federal Court to get two urgent orders.

One order would be an injunction preventing his deportation, like the order he gained last week. The second would order Hawke to grant Djokovic a visa to play.

“That second order is almost not precedented,” Bone said. “Very rarely do the courts order a member of the executive government to grant a visa.”

Jacqui Lambie, an influential independent senator, argued that Djokovic should be sent packing if he had broken Australia’s vaccine rules.

But hours before the visa cancelation was announced, she complained about how long Hawke was taking to reach a decision.

“Why does this keep dripping out of the tap? Alex Hawke, where are you? Missing in action?” Lambie asked on Nine Network television.

“If you can’t make a decision on Novak Djokovic, goodness me, how are you guys running the country? This is an absolute shambles,” she added.

AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic visa controversy labelled ‘messy’ and ‘embarrassing’

An Australian television host has called the Novak Djokovic visa controversy “messy” and “embarassing”.Allison Langdon, who co-hosts popular morning programme Today, believes that there is little need to “dwell on” the events that saw Djokovic deported from Australia and unable to defend his Australian Open crown. The Serbian’s visa was revoked by the government having failed to fulfil federal coronavirus requirements and admitting that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.Langdon expressed the opinion that people should now focus on events on-court and forget the Djokovic saga that marred the build-up to the first Grand Slam of...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev faces huge test of Open ambition in Kyrgios blockbuster

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will square off on Thursday in a blockbuster second-round encounter that could play a big part in shaping the destiny of this year's Australian Open men's singles title. He's going to try to pump himself up, like, he likes to play big names," said Medvedev, who will take on Kyrgios in the prime-time evening match on centre court, Rod Laver Arena.
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star deported for vaccine stance as French Open doubts continue

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.The men’s world No 1 is facing the prospect of missing out on further grand slams due to his vaccination status after France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass. The French Open at Roland Garros takes place in May and his participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt just days after Djokovic was deported from Australia and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Judges didn't consider 'wisdom' of deporting Novak Djokovic

Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday...
TENNIS
Reuters

Barty sweeps into fourth round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ash Barty cantered past Camila Giorgi in just over an hour at the Australian Open on Friday to set up a potential blockbuster fourth round tie against defending champion Naomi Osaka. The world number one, who is aiming to end Australia's 44-year wait for a...
TENNIS
CBS News

American farmer accused of plotting kidnap and assassination of a Ukrainian government minister

After almost two months behind bars in Ukraine, a North Dakota farmer stood before a panel of three judges last week who ruled that he should remain in detention before a trial begins in which he will have to defend himself against allegations that he tried to arrange the assassination of the country's agriculture minister, one of his attorneys told CBS News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Norway mass killer tests limits of lenient justice system

STAVANGER, Norway — (AP) — Convicted mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik spends his days in a spacious three-room cell, playing video games, exercising, watching TV and taking university-level courses in mathematics and business. Halfway through a 21-year sentence and seeking early release, Breivik, 42, is being treated in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
