ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nifty’s Opening After Nasdaq Tumbles 2.5% Overnight; SGX Nifty Futures Down

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was found trading 0.51% lower at 8:24 am on Friday, tracking weak global cues and indicating Dalal Street to open on a negative-to-flat note. At the same time,...

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.57% to $301.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Microsoft Corp. closed $48.07 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Futures#Technology Stocks#Dow Futures#Nasdaq Composite#Nifty#Investing Com#Exchange#Fed#Dow Jones#Asian#Msci#Asia Pacific#Kospi#Hang Seng Index#Shanghai Composite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly higher after Tuesday tumble

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, taking back some of the ground lost in the previous session when the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.3%, to 35,492, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 14,584. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday led major indexes to the downside, dropping 2.6% and finishing below its 200-day moving average. Bank earnings appeared to help sentiment Wednesday, with shares of Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rising after reporting results.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy