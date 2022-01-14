Frost & Sullivan selects KPIT for the 2021 Global OTA & Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award

Industry veterans appointed to newly-created roles, SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions and VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced the appointment of two new executives, John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon, to expand the company’s leadership and expertise in omnichannel and cross-platform solutions. Malysiak has been appointed to SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions, where he will ensure the continued adoption of product integrations and customer innovations. Grignon has joined the company as VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions, where she will lead Mediaocean’s core systems strategy for agency partners, including buyer workflow, global plans, and media finance.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO