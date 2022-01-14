Frost & Sullivan selects KPIT for the 2021 Global OTA & Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award
KPIT Remote Software Management Platform provides cloud-to-chip next-gen OTA update solutions & services with extensive deployment experience across segments. Frost & Sullivan, a leading global business consulting firm, has recognized KPIT Technologies for Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global OTA and Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Marketing Technology News:...martechseries.com
