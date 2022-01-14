ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Frost & Sullivan selects KPIT for the 2021 Global OTA & Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKPIT Remote Software Management Platform provides cloud-to-chip next-gen OTA update solutions & services with extensive deployment experience across segments. Frost & Sullivan, a leading global business consulting firm, has recognized KPIT Technologies for Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global OTA and Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Marketing Technology News:...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
BUSINESS
Moore News

Nozomi Networks Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Operational Technology and IoT Cybersecurity Industry with Superior and Highly Differentiated Solutions

The company designs and provides unrivaled cybersecurity tools to protect today's operational technology environments. SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global operational technology cybersecurity industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Nozomi Networks with the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for accelerating digital transformation of businesses and government organizations with advanced cybersecurity solutions specially designed for threat detection, asset visibility, and high-quality insights for operational technology (OT) and the Internet of Things (IoT) environments. Nozomi Networks is an innovative and leading company that unifies OT and IoT cybersecurity in just one platform with exceptional network visibility, solid threat detection capabilities, and useful operational insights.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

IT Leaders Select Druva as Best SaaS Platform for Data Resiliency

Druva Inc. announced that it has once again been recognized for its outstanding at-scale data resiliency capabilities and exceptional customer experience. Druva was selected as the Best Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Provider in the 2021 Computing Technology Product Awards, while the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud’s leading experience and platform received 12 honors in G2’s Winter Reports 2022, including being named a leader in Enterprise SaaS Backup Software. Together, these awards are the latest recognition for Druva’s multi-tenant SaaS platform delivering comprehensive data, cyber and operational resilience for thousands of organizations.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IntelliSense.io Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives. IntelliSense.io, the industry-specific Decision Intelligence Platform, powered by Scientific AI (SciAI), that spans the Circular Economy for metals has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpit Technologies#Technology Innovation#Innovation Leadership#Cloud Technology#Frost Sullivan#Marketing Technology News#Ota#Martech Interview#Svp Of Marketing At#Research Analyst
martechseries.com

AgileThought, a Global Provider of Digital Transformation Services, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer

AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought”), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, announced that it has made two key leadership appointments that will help position the business for continued sustained growth. Kevin Johnston, who brings over 30 years of experience in technology and business development, was named Chief Operating Officer and Alejandro Manzocchi, a veteran IT and software development executive, was named Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Annex Cloud’s Next-gen Loyalty Solution Now Available on commercetools Marketplace

Brands can deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale. Annex Cloud, a global enterprise technology solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, is pleased to announce full integration with commercetools, one of the world’s leading ecommerce experience platforms built on modern MACH (Microservices: API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) principles. The integrated solution is now live on the commercetools marketplace.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

DatChat Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Avila Security Corporation and their Web 3.0 Patent Portfolio of Blockchain Messaging, Blockchain Digital Rights Management, Secure Audio and Video Streaming & Self-Sovereign ID Technology

DatChat, Inc., a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, today announced the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation (“Avila Security”) effectuating the Company to secure four issued patents and two pending applications, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction terms include $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock [of DatChat] based on the previous 30 day average closing share price at closing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ceros acquires online visual commenting tool Oroson

Deal will add video and audio support to the company’s MarkUp product in latest effort to support creative collaboration across all design projects. Ceros, the cloud-based, no-code design platform for interactive content, announced today its acquisition of online visual feedback tool Oroson as it accelerates its mission of becoming the unmatched leader in empowering creativity and collaboration.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Virtru Closes $60M Growth Financing Round Co-Led by ICONIQ Growth and Foundry Capital, with Participation from Tiger Global and MC2

As the world migrates to a Zero Trust cybersecurity model, investors back Virtru to make Trusted Data Format (TDF) the open standard for sharing and protecting sensitive data. Virtru, a leader in data protection and inventor of the open TDF standard, today announced that it has raised $60 million in growth financing co-led by existing investor ICONIQ Growth and new investor Foundry Capital. Other participants in the round include Tiger Global, MC2, Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates. Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and executive chairman of MC2, and Jon Ein, CEO of Foundry Capital, will join Virtru’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IPOhub selects TickSmith’s Data Web Store Platform

TickSmith’s platform now powers IPOhub’s data store, enabling them to unleash publicly-traded SME data to the world. TickSmith announced today that IPOhub will use a white-labelled data web store to distribute and monetize SME data. TickSmith’s Data Web Store platform will enable IPOhub to securely commercialize IPO and European market SME data from 3,000+ companies and 100+ different sources.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

authID.ai Launches Verified™ Platform Version 2.4

Verified 2.4 enhancements offer more streamlined, cloud-native facial biometric authentication to defend against identity fraud. authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced the launch of Verified™ Platform Version 2.4. Designed to meet the demands of today’s mobile users for more convenient and seamless identity authentication, the release offers a streamlined user experience, improved speed and enhanced artificial intelligence-backed capabilities. It delivers a sleeker and more convenient user interface and superior quality assessment elements to deliver a consistent, trusted identity authentication process.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Mediaocean Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon

Industry veterans appointed to newly-created roles, SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions and VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced the appointment of two new executives, John Malysiak and Perianne Grignon, to expand the company’s leadership and expertise in omnichannel and cross-platform solutions. Malysiak has been appointed to SVP of Cross-Platform Solutions, where he will ensure the continued adoption of product integrations and customer innovations. Grignon has joined the company as VP of Strategy for Agency Solutions, where she will lead Mediaocean’s core systems strategy for agency partners, including buyer workflow, global plans, and media finance.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Laura Taylor, CMO at Crayon

As both sides of the coin: marketing trends and customer expectations evolve, what should marketers set in place as base fundamentals? Laura Taylor, CMO at Crayon has a few ideas:. ________. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Laura, tell us more about yourself and your foray into marketing…we’d love to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pavilion Data Raises $45 Million to Expand Its Platform for Accelerating Data Analytics

Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-oF, today announced major successes on multiple fronts in 2021, underscoring the strong demand for its dense high-performance data analytics platform and laying the groundwork for increased momentum in 2022. Pavilion Data Systems raised a $45 million round led by Kleiner Perkins and Artiman Ventures. This funding, combined with the rapid growth of its customer base, strong business momentum, and key executive hires, including Dario Zamarian as CEO, positions Pavilion to address the increasing need for a high-performance, dense, and scale-out flash storage platform for analytics and AI/ML applications.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lucidworks Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors to Guide Transformation

Diane Honda, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary at Barracuda Networks, and Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion, join Lucidworks Board of Directors. Lucidworks, the provider of next-generation AI-powered search applications and pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, announces the appointments of Diane Honda and Adam Famularo to the board of directors. Honda is the Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary at Barracuda Networks, a leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions. Famularo is the CEO of WorkFusion, a leading provider of robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation solutions. The two executives bring decades of experiences as transformational and visionary leaders and will help shape Lucidworks’ strategy and growth moving forward.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LastPass Named a Leader in Password Management in 2022 TrustRadius Awards and G2 Winter 2022 Grid Reports

Both awards recognize LastPass as a leading password manager in the industry based on user reviews. LastPass, the global leader in zero-knowledge password management, announced several award wins based on user reviews, further demonstrating its reputation as one of the top password managers in the industry. TrustRadius, a trusted B2B software review platform, awarded LastPass for Best Relationship, Value and Feature Set in Identity Management for 2022. G2, a peer-to-peer review site that reviews leading software solutions, highlighted LastPass as a leader in Password Management, Single Sign-On (SSO), and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for Winter 2022.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Catcher Digital Marketing and Flowfinity Deliver Measurable Business Growth for Consumer Brands

Flowfinity Wireless Inc. today published a case study outlining how Catcher Digital Marketing has leveraged Flowfinity’s no-code platform to deliver significant value to the consumer-packaged goods sector by digitizing and automating retail audit and market research reporting. Catcher Digital Marketing constructs sophisticated online marketing strategies delivered using tactics that...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces Another High-Growth Year as Organizations Prioritize Learning and Development

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that the company achieved 47.4% year-over-year sales growth in enterprise bookings, bringing overall sales growth across its enterprise learning solution to 17.5% in 2021. With well over 20 million people quitting their jobs in the second half of 2021, finding and retaining talent is becoming increasingly challenging. And ​​nearly 90% of employees want training available anywhere and anytime they need it. As a result, enterprise organizations are prioritizing investments in learning and training.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FullStory Appoints Edelita Tichepco as Chief Financial Officer

Senior finance executive brings decades of experience in guiding growth to leadership team. FullStory, the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI), announced the appointment of Edelita Tichepco as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. Tichepco brings more than 20 years of financial and technology industry experience to the FullStory senior leadership team and most recently served as Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations at Anaplan, Inc., where she was instrumental in guiding the company’s initial public offering. In her new role, Tichepco will oversee all aspects of the company’s financial operations, with a strategic focus on global expansion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Coalesce Emerges from Stealth to Reimagine Data Transformations

Startup Closes $5.92M in Seed Funding to Make Enterprise Scale Data Transformations as Efficient as Possible. Coalesce, the data transformation company, announced its emergence from stealth and the launch of the Coalesce Data Transformation platform. Founded by a team of data automation pioneers, Coalesce simplifies the modeling, cleansing, governance, and documentation of data by bringing never-before-seen efficiency and flexibility to the analytics landscape. The Coalesce platform dramatically increases data engineer productivity and insights to tackle today’s data-intensive architectures – enabling data transformations at enterprise scale.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy