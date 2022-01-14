Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Victoria Azarenka crushed 15th seed Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open third round Friday as she tries to climb back to the top of women's tennis, ahead of top attractions Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka taking to court in Melbourne. World number one Barty and defending champion Osaka can set up a mouth-watering last-16 showdown if they win their matches in the night session, while Rafael Nadal is also in action as he targets a 21st Grand Slam title. But it was the 32-year-old Belarusian Azarenka who turned back the clock to steal the early headlines with a 6-0, 6-2 dismissal of her Ukrainian opponent and set up a clash with French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova for place in the quarter-finals. "I think that's really what I'm trying to say is that ladder I want to climb step-by-step," said Azarenka, who won back-to-back Australian Opens in 2012 and 2013, of her efforts to get back among the elite.

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO