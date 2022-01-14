ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

semoball.com
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb's visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqui Lambie
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Women's seeds tumble at Open as Medvedev faces Kyrgios test

Garbine Muguruza was among several seeds to fall on a day of shocks at the Australian Open on Thursday ahead of men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios squaring off in a blockbuster encounter. In the men's draw, Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell continued the day of upsets with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-4.
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev faces huge test of Open ambition in Kyrgios blockbuster

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will square off on Thursday in a blockbuster second-round encounter that could play a big part in shaping the destiny of this year's Australian Open men's singles title. He's going to try to pump himself up, like, he likes to play big names," said Medvedev, who will take on Kyrgios in the prime-time evening match on centre court, Rod Laver Arena.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Deportations#Ap#Serb#The Federal Circuit#Family Court#Australians
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
AFP

Barty, Badosa power through as Nadal eventually quells qualifier

Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty took a step closer to a potential fourth-round showdown with Naomi Osaka with a second flawless display at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Rafael Nadal ramped up his march towards a men's record 21st Grand Slam crown, but needed five match points to put away a tenacious qualifier and reach the third round. The impressive Barty, chasing a first title at her home Slam, barely broke sweat as she breezed past Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1 in just 52 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. The ultra-consistent Barty, who won the singles and doubles titles at a lead-up tournament in Adelaide, hasn't dropped her serve for 48 straight games over five matches this year.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
semoball.com

Testing times for Australian Open amid COVID-19 pandemic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- The safety protocols for COVID-19 have been a touchy subject at the Australian Open, particularly after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet the country's strict vaccination requirements. So Olympic champion Alexander Zverev attracted wide attention after his second-round match when he said...
TENNIS
semoball.com

Djokovic's absence helps his fellow Serb at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Novak Djokovic's absence from the Australian Open has created opportunities for a fellow Serb, Miomir Kecmanovic. Having avoided what would have been a formidable first-round round assignment against the nine-time champion, the 22-year-old Kecmanovic has put together three straight wins to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s lead sponsor to hold talks after Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set for talks with one of his major sponsors after apparel giants Lacoste confirmed they would like to “review the events” that caused the Serbian to be deported from Australia.The 20-time Grand Slam champion had his visa revoked ahead of the Australian Open having been unable to meet federal coronavirus requirements to enter Australia.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play as an unvaccinated player in Melbourne, but later admitted that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.The 34-year-old failed in a final appeal against the government’s decision to remove his visa over the weekend...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic deportation leaves fellow Serbian making most of ‘second chance’ at Australian Open

Miomir Kecmanovic expected his Australian Open to be shortlived when he was drawn to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the first round, but the world number one’s troubles have seen his fellow Serbian profit with an unexpected run to the last 16.Kecmanovic defeated 25th seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, where he will meet Gael Monfils after the Frenchman’s win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.“It’s unbelievable,” said Kecmanovic, who is currently ranked 77th in the world. “A week ago I...
TENNIS
Reuters

Barty sweeps into fourth round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ash Barty cantered past Camila Giorgi in just over an hour at the Australian Open on Friday to set up a potential blockbuster fourth round tie against defending champion Naomi Osaka. The world number one, who is aiming to end Australia's 44-year wait for a...
TENNIS
AFP

Two-time champion Azarenka on the up, Barty sets sights on Osaka

Victoria Azarenka crushed 15th seed Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open third round Friday as she tries to climb back to the top of women's tennis, ahead of top attractions Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka taking to court in Melbourne. World number one Barty and defending champion Osaka can set up a mouth-watering last-16 showdown if they win their matches in the night session, while Rafael Nadal is also in action as he targets a 21st Grand Slam title. But it was the 32-year-old Belarusian Azarenka who turned back the clock to steal the early headlines with a 6-0, 6-2 dismissal of her Ukrainian opponent and set up a clash with French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova for place in the quarter-finals. "I think that's really what I'm trying to say is that ladder I want to climb step-by-step," said Azarenka, who won back-to-back Australian Opens in 2012 and 2013, of her efforts to get back among the elite.
TENNIS
AFP

Barty, Osaka on collision course as Nadal faces Khachanov

Top seed Ashleigh Barty and defending women's champion Naomi Osaka can set up a mouth-watering last-16 clash as the Australian Open reaches the third round on Friday, with Rafael Nadal also in action as he targets a 21st Slam title. World number one Barty, who has been in dominant form in 2022, faces the experienced Italian 30th seed Camila Giorgi to begin the night session on Rod Laver Arena. Osaka, who won at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021, will simultaneously be playing Amanda Anisimova on the adjacent Margaret Court Arena. Nadal faces dangerous Russian 28th seed Karen Khachanov in the late match, with the Spaniard warning that his best is still to come as he works his way back to peak form after an injury-hit 2021.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Latest updates with Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal in action

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty aim to advance to the fourth round at Melbourne Park and set up a sensational last-16 meeting. Both players have appeared to be on a collision course since the main draw was made and are expected to be out on court at the same time on day five. Defending champion Osaka faces the 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova, who produced an upset in the previous round in knocking out Tokyo Olympics champion Belinda Bencic, while Barty will look to continue her imperious form against Camila Giorgi. The...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy