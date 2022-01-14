ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings trainer becomes first female staffer on bench in NHL

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday...

