Economy

Opinion: Resolution for 2022: Be prepared

By CSBJ Editorial Board
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany businesses aren’t prepared for emergencies. Emergency strategies should be in place to address threats to continuity. It was just after 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2021 — just about a month ago, believe it or not. That was a Wednesday, the day the Business Journal goes to press each week...

Opinion: Losing staff? Start with your culture

The Great Resignation is impacting businesses of all kinds. The main reasons workers are leaving can be addressed for free. Are you having trouble hiring or retaining the workforce you have?. As the Great Resignation rages on, many business owners are left scratching their heads wondering, even as wages rise...
Opinion: Space ISAC growing partnerships in 2022

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center was conceived by the Science and Technology Partnership Forum in 2017 in response to increased reports of gaps in information sharing within the cybersecurity and space communities. Officially launched in 2019, the Space ISAC’s goal is to enhance the space community’s ability to prepare for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats; disseminate timely information, and serve as the primary communications channel for the space sector. ISACs are sector-specific, member-driven organizations that serve to foster information sharing and collaboration between public and private sectors.
Effective resolutions

Four thousand years ago, the Babylonians celebrated the first of each year (which began for them with planting in March) by promising to right wrongs against neighbors, pay debts and help the poor. New Year’s resolution traditions have been with us ever since. Julius Caesar aligned our current calendar,...
Opinion: Start local

Call it a coping mechanism — or a bad habit — but terrible news inevitably leads me to Twitter. It’s an endless cycle; I get a notification from a news app, scroll through the story and immediately head to Twitter to see what others are saying. Seeing others vent about the chaos unfolding around us is simultaneously anxiety inducing and therapeutic. One feels less alone when others panic with them.
Readers’ opinions

For 1,200 years, the Maya dominated Central America. At their peak around 900 A.D., Mayan cities teemed with more than 2,000 people per square mile and rural areas 200 to 400 people per square mile. Then one of the greatest demographic disasters in human prehistory occurred — the demise of the once vibrant Maya society.
January 19 8:23 a.m. 5:22 p.m. January 20 8:22 a.m. 5:24 p.m. January 21 8:21 a.m. 5:25 p.m. January 22 8:20 a.m. 5:27 p.m. January 23 8:19 a.m. 5:28 p.m. January 24 8:18 a.m. 5:30 p.m. January 25 8:17 a.m. 5:31 p.m. Simon’s Weekly Weather. NorthWest Montana. Regional Forecast.
Workers’ compensation insurance in Ohio is purchased through a state-operated fund not through a private insurer. It is required of all employers with at least one employee. The fund was started in 1912 and now has assets of about $28 billion, making it the largest state-operated provider of such insurance in the country. Coverage is optional for some employers, among them sole proprietors, corporate officers of family farms, partners, limited liability companies acting as partnerships or as sole proprietors, and individuals who incorporate and have no employees. Employers that fail to keep up coverage face two penalties, one for not filing a report on time is 1% of the premium; the other is a $30 penalty, plus a charge of 15% of the premium.
Since being elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, the one constant complaint I have heard from my constituents has been about the Chatham Area Transportation Authority, or CAT. The issues are easy to talk about as the media has covered the problems plaguing CAT. This includes the revolving door of executive change-over, fraudulent actions that have sent people to prison, lack of pay for drivers, poor service and the list goes on. After much research, meeting with board members, discussing the topic with community leaders and users of the system, the time has come for a major revamping on how CAT services our county.
‘We Are Disgusted’: 40,000 People Sign Petition Demanding Vail Resorts Hire More Workers And Offer Better Pay

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 40,000 people have signed a petition calling on Vail Resorts to pay its employees better — and deliver the value season pass holders deserve. Vail resorts offers the Epic Ski Pass, which includes ski areas in Colorado and across the country. (credit: CBS) A skier in Washington state started the petition. He claims that hundreds of unfilled jobs are hurting the ski experience at many resorts — and employees don’t get paid enough to make ends meet. “As Stevens Pass [in Washington] skiers, snowboarders, and customers who purchased Vail Resorts ‘Epic Pass,’ we are disgusted with the...
Social Security Payment For 2022 Schedule: Dates To Watch Out For

Are you waiting to get your social security benefit this year? Most American citizens are waiting for their social security benefits for 2022. The payment schedule has to be declared. Go Banking Reports reports that the benefits are supposed to be bigger than the previous year, with a rise of 5.9%. The bigger paycheck is justified by the highest cost of living adjustment increase that has ever occurred for four decades now.
