TIMELINE: Novak Djokovic's bid to compete at Australian Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH
 7 days ago
Australian Open Djokovic FILE - Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 13, 2022. Tennis star Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday, Jan. 14, he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open is to begin.(AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) (Mark Baker)

The Australian government on Friday revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time, just three days before the Australian Open begins.

Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, as they successfully did the first time.

Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone said that Djokovic’s lawyers face an “extremely difficult” task to get court orders over the weekend to allow their client to play next week.

His exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, which apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.

Here is a look at the timeline of events involving Djokovic's trip to Australia:

April 2020: As the coronavirus pandemic rages, Djokovic issues a statement, saying, “Personally I am opposed to the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel. But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to make a decision whether to do it, or not.”

June 2020: With the professional tennis tours on hiatus because of the pandemic, Djokovic organizes a series of exhibition matches in Serbia and Croatia with no rules requiring social distancing or masking. The Adria Tour is called off after some players get COVID-19; Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, test positive.

Nov. 19, 2021: Confirming an edict made by the Victorian state government in late October, tournament director Craig Tiley says everyone at the 2022 Australian Open must be vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic's vaccine status is unknown at the time.

Dec. 8, 2021: Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino says medical exemptions for the vaccine policy would not be “a loophole for privileged tennis players” and would only be possible in “exceptional circumstances, if you have an acute medical condition.”

Dec. 14, 2021: Djokovic attends a professional basketball game in Belgrade and is photographed hugging several players from both teams, including some who later tested positive.

Dec. 16, 2021: Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19 in Serbia, although that is not public knowledge until revealed by court documents in January. He later says he did not know the result until Dec. 17.

Dec. 17, 2021: Djokovic attends an event in Belgrade honoring youth tennis players. Parents post photos on social media showing Djokovic and the young players without masks. Djokovic later says he was asymptomatic, took an antigen test before the event that showed he was negative, and only received the positive PCR result after the event.

Dec. 18, 2021: Knowing he tested positive, Djokovic does an interview and photo shoot with the French newspaper L'Equipe. He acknowledges weeks later: “On reflection, this was an error of judgement.”

Dec. 22, 2021: According to court documents, Djokovic tests negative for COVID-19 in Serbia.

Dec. 29, 2021: Djokovic withdraws from Serbia's team for the ATP Cup, days before the competition is due to begin in Sydney. No reason is given.

Jan. 1, 2022: Tiley is asked in a TV interview about Djokovic's status for the Australian Open and responds: “There’s quite a bit to play out and I think it will play out in the coming days.”

Jan. 4, 2022: Djokovic posts on Instagram a photo of himself at an airport with a caption that reads, in part: "I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission." Tennis Australia follows with a statement confirming Djokovic is on his way to the country with a medical exemption "granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts." Neither Djokovic nor Tennis Australia reveals the basis for his exemption. Tiley says a "handful" of exemptions had been granted out of 26 applications from players or others. A public outcry bubbles up on social media among Australians while Djokovic's flight to Melbourne is in the air.

Jan. 5, 2022: Djokovic arrives at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport.

Jan. 6, 2022: After being detained for about eight hours upon arrival, Djokovic is denied entry to the country and his visa is canceled. He is sent to an immigration hotel, where he remains for four nights. The Australian Border Force says Djokovic failed to meet entry requirements. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweets: “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.”

Jan. 10, 2022: As part of his legal attempt to overturn the visa cancellation, Djokovic submits an affidavit that says he is not vaccinated for COVID-19. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstates Djokovic's visa, ruling the player was not given enough time to speak to his lawyers before the decision to deny him entry was made at the airport. Kelly orders the government to release Djokovic from immigration detention. Hours later, Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park.

Jan. 11, 2022: With his status still uncertain, Djokovic is installed as the No. 1 seed for the men's field at the Australian Open. The tournament strictly follows the current rankings in determining seedings and Djokovic is ranked No. 1; he has spent more weeks atop the ATP than any other man in the history of the men's professional tour's computerized rankings.

Jan. 12, 2022: Djokovic's most extensive public comments on the matter come via a post on social media that is put up by someone while he is practicing at the Australian Open's main stadium. He acknowledges a mistake on his travel declaration for Australia, which failed to indicate that he had been in multiple countries over the prior two weeks. Djokovic blames his agent for checking the wrong box on the form, calling it "a human error and certainly not deliberate." He also clarifies the timing of his positive COVID-19 test from December and subsequent whereabouts.

Jan. 13, 2022: Djokovic is included in the Australian Open draw. He is slated to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round next week.

Jan. 14, 2022: Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he used his ministerial discretion to revoke Djokovic's visa on "health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

Jan. 17, 2022: Play is scheduled to begin at Melbourne Park. The men's singles final is Jan. 30.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

