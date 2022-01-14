ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

DexCare Closes $50Million Series B Funding Led By Transformation Capital To Advance Its Digital Care Operating System

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

DexCare, Inc., a data-driven intelligence company focused on healthcare access, announced a $50M Series B funding led by Transformation Capital, with participation from all existing investors, Kaiser Permanente, Providence Ventures, Mass General Brigham, Define Ventures, Frist Cressey Ventures, and SpringRock Ventures. In less than one year, DexCare has closed two oversubscribed...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Digital health funding reaches record $57.2B: 5 things to know

The digital health industry raised a record amount of funding, with growth to the sector increasing 79 percent since 2020, according to a 2021 report released by CB Insights on Jan. 20. 5 findings from the report:. Digital health startups raised a record of $57.2 billion, with the U.S. being...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Turing Labs Raises $16.5 Million To Expand AI-Powered Platform For Product Formulation

Turing Labs, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that uses artificial intelligence tools to assist with Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) formulations, announced a $16.5 million Series A raise to continue its mission to become the default AI platform for developing breakthrough CPG in record time. The round was led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Moment Ventures and Y Combinator and new investor Borge Hald (CEO and Co-founder of Customer and employee experience public company Medallia). The investment will be used to accelerate R&D, grow the engineering team, widen operations, and a further build a go-to-market organization.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Anitian Raises $55 Million Series B to Further Transform the Cloud Security and Compliance Automation

Anitian, the leading provider of pre-engineered cloud security and compliance automation solutions, announced that it has raised a $55 million Series B round led by Silicon Valley-based Sageview Capital with participation from existing investor, Forgepoint Capital. The financing round supports the company’s explosive growth and brings Anitian’s total funding to $71 million. The new capital will be used to fuel the company’s expansion and further transformation of the cloud security and compliance automation industries. As part of this new round of funding, Ned Gilhuly, Co-Founder and Partner at Sageview Capital, will be joining Anitian’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Business
City
Providence, RI
aithority.com

Metaverse Start-up Enjinstarter Raises $3 Million to Advance into GameFi

True Global Ventures 4 Plus (TGV4 Plus), has invested USD$3 Million into Enjinstarter, an IDO launchpad for Metaverse and Blockchain gaming projects. Enjinstarter will utilize this investment to expand its operations and expand into other complementary business verticals including Metaverse Innovation Consulting, Game Publishing and Venture Building. Enjinstarter launched in...
MARKETS
aithority.com

TerraZero Technologies Inc. Enters Solana Metaverse ‘Portals’ with Record-Setting ‘Vision’ Access Key Card NFT Acquisition

TerraZero Technologies Inc., a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, announced a significant six-digit USD investment in Solana-based Metaverse platform Portals, which represents the largest Portals transaction ever at the time of purchase. The NFT, ‘Vision #4,’ represents a ‘Vision’-space on the Portals Metaverse platform, a Metaverse running on the Solana...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Honda Invests in US-based Helm.ai to Strengthen its Software Technology Development

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that, in December 2021, the company invested in US (California)-based Helm.ai to strengthen its software technology development in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technologies. Helm.ai has key strengths in the area of AI-based image recognition technologies advanced through unsupervised learning. Helm.ai...
CALIFORNIA STATE
aithority.com

TigerGraph Appoints Harry Powell As Head Of Industry Solutions To Develop Targeted Vertical Solutions For Customers And Partners

Industry expert to build a center of excellence for Manufacturing, Financial Services, Retail and TelcoMediaEntertainment and the go-to-market strategy for the industries, assisting clients with driving enhanced business value from their data. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced the appointment of industry veteran Harry Powell as Head...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Ambulatory Care#Operating Systems#Dexcare Inc#Providence Ventures#Mass General Brigham#Define Ventures#Springrock Ventures#Chs#Houston Methodist#Transformation Capital#Paas
aithority.com

MarTech Mention Me Secures $25 Million in Series B Funding Round

The customer advocacy platform will use the funding to fuel international expansion and product development. Mention Me, the customer advocacy platform, has secured a $25m Series B round, led by Octopus Ventures. Lead investor from the prior round Eight Roads Ventures also participated. The London-based scale-up helps businesses turn referrals...
BUSINESS
irei.com

DigitalBridge closes its largest fund yet at $8.3b

DigitalBridge Investment Management has closed its second flagship and largest fund to date, DigitalBridge Partners II (DBP II), with $8.3 billion in equity commitments. Fundraising was launched in the summer of 2020, and active fundraising efforts were materially concluded early in the fourth quarter of 2021. Backed by a diverse, global group of new and existing investors, DBP II surpassed its original target of $6 billion.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Enverus Announces Key Promotions and Hires Within Its Executive Ranks

Enverus, the leading energy SaaS and data analytics company, has announced several key executive promotions within its global operation. Enverus has invested both organically and through acquisitions to create an unprecedented, comprehensive global platform focused across the energy value chain, on both traditional and renewable energy. Enverus empowers companies to transform the traditional way of making decisions, providing access to world-class intellectual capital, innovative cloud technology and collaborative partnerships. It provides value to customers across the entire energy mix with more than 1,400 professionals dedicated to the evolution of the industry and striving to deliver reliable, cost-effective energy to the world and serves more than 6,000 customers across 50 countries.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Balto Invests In Contact Center Research With The Conversation Excellence Lab

Balto, the #1 Real-Time Guidance Platform for contact centers, has launched a new research and data team focused on providing actionable insights for the contact center industry: the Conversation Excellence Lab. In 2021, Balto released two of the largest surveys of contact center operations: The Contact Center Agent Report and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
aithority.com

Brivo Appoints Ingo Meijer to Lead the Company’s European Expansion

Brivo the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies that recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions announced the appointment of Ingo Meijer as Regional Director, Europe to drive Brivo’s European expansion. With over 20 years of experience in the security industry, Ingo will lead the efforts across the region to accelerate European customer growth and increase global revenue.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Noname Security Raises $135 Million In Series C At $1Billion Valuation, Becomes First API Security Unicorn

Rapid adoption by Fortune 500 solidifies company’s complete, proactiv. Noname Security, the leading API security company, announced it has secured $135 million in Series C funding at $1B valuation. The funding round was led by Georgian and Lightspeed, with meaningful participation from existing investors including Insight Partners, Cyberstarts, Next47, Forgepoint, and The Syndicate Group (TSG). This new investment will fund the global expansion of Noname Security’s go-to-market and R&D teams. Noname Security has raised $220M in total financing to date just one year out of stealth, making it one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies ever and is the first API Security company to achieve unicorn status.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Merkle B2B Announces Integration of gyro and Merkle | DWA to Remodel the Future of B2B Marketing

The move presents a new unified body for clients, merging the specialist media and creative agencies. Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company and part of dentsu, formally integrates leading B2B agencies gyro and Merkle | DWA, retiring the brand names, and creating a major unified force for innovation and growth in the B2B sector – under Merkle B2B. This move is part of Merkle’s continued realignment of its portfolio of B2B agencies into Merkle B2B.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Coalesce Emerges From Stealth To Reimagine Data Transformations

Coalesce, the data transformation company, announced its emergence from stealth and the launch of the Coalesce Data Transformation platform. Founded by a team of data automation pioneers, Coalesce simplifies the modeling, cleansing, governance, and documentation of data by bringing never-before-seen efficiency and flexibility to the analytics landscape. The Coalesce platform dramatically increases data engineer productivity and insights to tackle today’s data-intensive architectures – enabling data transformations at enterprise scale.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NCR And Google Cloud Grow Partnership To Boost Cloud-Driven Transformation In Retail

As retailers across the globe are navigating the ripple effects of COVID-19, an ongoing labor shortage, supply chain difficulties and consumers’ rising expectations, NCR Corporation and Google Cloud are partnering to help them to turn these challenges into opportunities. With the expansion of their strategic partnership, NCR and Google Cloud are now bringing additional platform and cloud capabilities, including AI and machine-learning solutions to retailers worldwide, giving them access to best-in-class tools and unmatched flexibility to deliver exceptional in-store experiences for consumers.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Insurity Completed 52 Customer Go-Lives On Its Configurable Cloud-Native Platform In 2021

These implementations of Insurity’s cloud-based solutions enable Insurity customers to seamlessly engage with an ecosystem of partners, services, and applications as they capitalize on emerging technologies and new business opportunities. Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced that it completed 52 go-lives...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Capacity Closes Series C Funding at $38M, Surpassing More Than $62M in Total Capital Raised

Support automation platform secures an additional $27M to power today’s workplace. Capacity, the AI-powered support automation platform, today announces an additional $27 million in Series C financing, closing out the round at more than $38 million. These funds will be allocated to support new team members, enhance product capabilities and optimize Capacity’s robust support automation platform.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Newgen Software to Acquire Number Theory, an AI/ML Data Science Platform Company

Newgen Software, a leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that it is acquiring India-based Number Theory, an AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) data science platform company, subject to the completion of conditions as stated in the approved Share Purchase Agreement. Number Theory’s platform,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy