HeyRenee Raises Another $4.4Million In Oversubscribed Seed II Funding Round Led By Quiet Capital; New Capital Accelerates Mission To Enable Effective Whole Person Healthcare

Capital will accelerate EMnify’s global expansion and push forward the development of its proprietary borderless cellular IoT technology. EMnify, the leading cloud-based platform for cellular connectivity in the modern Internet of Things (IoT) stack, announces a $57 million Series B investment from London-based growth investor One Peak. The Berlin-based company will use the new capital to accelerate its global market expansion, with a particular focus on the US, and to further develop and optimize its proprietary industry leading cellular IoT technology. Capitalizing on its growth momentum to date, the company plans to further expand its leadership team and double its headcount in 2022 by hiring the best global talent, with a focus on the technology and go-to-market functions in the DACH region and North America.

