Finsemble And Aiera Partnership Unveils Plug-And-play Interoperability For Financial Application Providers, Establishing A New Status Quo.

Arbor Digital is partnering with Digital Asset Research (DAR) to enhance their crypto asset due diligence process which powers their SMA offer. This enhances the depth at which we analyze networks and their associated tokens which leads to having a greater ability to discern our analysis into actionable intelligence for our portfolios. Digital Asset Research is a specialist provider of crypto data and research. Since 2017, DAR has combined its expertise in traditional financial services and the crypto space to meet the needs of institutional clients, including asset managers, banks, custodians, family offices, fintech firms, fund administrators, hedge funds, and venture capital firms; flagship clients include FTSE Russell, who partners with DAR to deliver FTSE DAR crypto-asset reference prices and indexes, and Bloomberg, who uses DAR’s taxonomy and pricing data in the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi and Solana Indexes. DAR’s core offerings include Clean Pricing & Verified Volume Data, a Crypto Events Calendar, a Reference Data Master, an Industry Taxonomy & Taxonomy Themes, Exchange Diligence, and Token Diligence, as well as related crypto market research.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO