ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Finsemble And Aiera Partnership Unveils Plug-And-play Interoperability For Financial Application Providers, Establishing A New Status Quo.

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosaic, the workflow solution provider bringing smart desktop technology to the finance industry, announces its strategic partnership with Aiera. Aiera is an industry-leading event access and monitoring platform used by hedge funds, banks and corporates to gain valuable, real-time insights. With new plug-and-play interoperability powered by Cosaic’s smart desktop platform, Finsemble,...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Medius and Columbus Extend Strategic Partnership with New Infor M3 Cloud Connector

Medius and Columbus now offer an expanded integration connector between the Infor M3 Cloud Edition (multi-tenant) ERP system and the Medius Spend Management and Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions. The integration enables a smooth transition to the Infor M3 Cloud Edition for M3 customers leveraging Medius. Highlighting the purpose behind...
COLUMBUS, OH
aithority.com

Arbor Digital and Digital Asset Research Announce Partnership to Enhance Crypto Asset Selection Due Diligence

Arbor Digital is partnering with Digital Asset Research (DAR) to enhance their crypto asset due diligence process which powers their SMA offer. This enhances the depth at which we analyze networks and their associated tokens which leads to having a greater ability to discern our analysis into actionable intelligence for our portfolios. Digital Asset Research is a specialist provider of crypto data and research. Since 2017, DAR has combined its expertise in traditional financial services and the crypto space to meet the needs of institutional clients, including asset managers, banks, custodians, family offices, fintech firms, fund administrators, hedge funds, and venture capital firms; flagship clients include FTSE Russell, who partners with DAR to deliver FTSE DAR crypto-asset reference prices and indexes, and Bloomberg, who uses DAR’s taxonomy and pricing data in the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi and Solana Indexes. DAR’s core offerings include Clean Pricing & Verified Volume Data, a Crypto Events Calendar, a Reference Data Master, an Industry Taxonomy & Taxonomy Themes, Exchange Diligence, and Token Diligence, as well as related crypto market research.
MARKETS
aithority.com

TerraZero Technologies Inc. Enters Solana Metaverse ‘Portals’ with Record-Setting ‘Vision’ Access Key Card NFT Acquisition

TerraZero Technologies Inc., a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, announced a significant six-digit USD investment in Solana-based Metaverse platform Portals, which represents the largest Portals transaction ever at the time of purchase. The NFT, ‘Vision #4,’ represents a ‘Vision’-space on the Portals Metaverse platform, a Metaverse running on the Solana...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosaic Ceo#Api#Finos The Fdc3 Workbench
aithority.com

TigerGraph Appoints Harry Powell As Head Of Industry Solutions To Develop Targeted Vertical Solutions For Customers And Partners

Industry expert to build a center of excellence for Manufacturing, Financial Services, Retail and TelcoMediaEntertainment and the go-to-market strategy for the industries, assisting clients with driving enhanced business value from their data. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced the appointment of industry veteran Harry Powell as Head...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

VivSoft Awarded GSA COMET, an IT System Modernization Vehicle, and $8.2 Million Task Order to support GSA Fleet Mobile Apps

VivSoft, an IT Systems Integrator focused on solving complex problems in the public sector using emerging and open technologies, announced it has been awarded a GSA’s CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) BPA as a result of the COMET BPA Onboarding Request for Quote (RFQ). In addition, VivSoft was awarded a task order included with the RFQ.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Demandbase Releases Branch-Level Matching and Improved Corporate Hierarchies

Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, announced it has updated its company taxonomies to provide users with a deeper understanding of their customer and prospect accounts. This enables users to easily identify whether a company is a global parent, subsidiary, branch or independent company (e.g. not part of a corporate family tree). Available in both Demandbase Data Cloud and Demandbase Sales Intelligence Cloud, these changes promote higher account and lead match rates and more accuracy overall.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Mitratech Acquires Spend Management Leader, Quovant

Mitratech, the leading provider of legal and compliance software, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Quovant, a premier solution for spend management, advanced analytics, and legal bill review. Quovant has more than two decades of industry expertise and best practices that enable customers to simplify and add transparency...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Beating the Great Resignation Cresta’s Attrition Report Shows How AI-Driven Coaching Benefits the Contact Center Agent Lifecycle

Cresta, the leader in AI-Driven Real-Time Coaching for the contact center, released their report assessing the unique problem of agent lifecycle in contact centers. The ‘Reducing Ramp Time & Agent Attrition In Contact Centers’ report highlights pain points, reveals key findings in the industry, and analyzes preferred communication trends for solution avenues in the post-COVID world.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Action1 Offers Free Remote IT Management to Organizations for Up to 100 Endpoints

Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) cloud platform, announced that its modern solution is available to organizations and MSPs for up to 100 endpoints for free forever. Over the last decade, the IT industry has become riddled with so-called “free” software products...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Union Bank of the Philippines Selects METACO and IBM to Orchestrate Its Digital Asset Custody Operations

“METACO Harmonize provides orchestration layer for managing bank’s digital asset operations”. METACO, the leading provider of security-critical software and infrastructure to the digital asset ecosystem, has announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) is implementing its digital asset management services. UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, in order to leverage the confidential computing capabilities of IBM’s digital asset infrastructure which are fully integrated with METACO’s digital asset orchestration system, METACO Harmonize.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Spaulding Ridge Strengthens Cloud Advisory Practice Welcomes Cloud Executives Ron Dimon and Rick Cadman to Build and Lead

Spaulding Ridge, global cloud advisory and implementation firm, announced that it’s expanding its cloud advisory practice with the additions of cloud experts Ron Dimon, Partner, Head of the Spaulding Ridge Cloud Advisory Practice, and Rick Cadman, Associate Partner, Head of Strategy and Outcomes. Under the leadership of Ron and...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Honda Invests in US-based Helm.ai to Strengthen its Software Technology Development

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that, in December 2021, the company invested in US (California)-based Helm.ai to strengthen its software technology development in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technologies. Helm.ai has key strengths in the area of AI-based image recognition technologies advanced through unsupervised learning. Helm.ai...
CALIFORNIA STATE
aithority.com

WorkWave’s Beyond Service User Conference Brings Together the WorkWave Family of Brands for the First Time

WorkWave, a provider of SaaS software solutions supporting every stage of a service business’s life cycle, inspired and educated more than 700 influential leaders across the field service industry this month at its inaugural Beyond Service User Conference. This impactful new event delivered valuable business insights, networking opportunities and exciting entertainment to WorkWave’s pest control, lawn care and HVAC customers.
ORLANDO, FL
aithority.com

Appsian Gains Significant Business Momentum in ERP Access Management & GRC

Appsian, the leading provider of ERP data security solutions, announced their intention to expand capabilities in the Governance, Risk, & Compliance (GRC) space, with a focus on cross-application user management & access control. Appsian executed a strategy over the course of 2021 that would include two major acquisitions, Xpandion and Q Software, in-service to combining Appsian’s data security platform with best-in-class technology designed to help manage and mitigate risk across multiple business applications.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Kaiko Launches Cryptocurrency Market Data Service on ICE Global Network

Kaiko, the leading cryptocurrency market data provider, announces a new offering in collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, that delivers real-time market data over ICE’s global private network. Kaiko’s cryptocurrency data feeds are now available to investors and enterprises connecting to...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Enverus Announces Key Promotions and Hires Within Its Executive Ranks

Enverus, the leading energy SaaS and data analytics company, has announced several key executive promotions within its global operation. Enverus has invested both organically and through acquisitions to create an unprecedented, comprehensive global platform focused across the energy value chain, on both traditional and renewable energy. Enverus empowers companies to transform the traditional way of making decisions, providing access to world-class intellectual capital, innovative cloud technology and collaborative partnerships. It provides value to customers across the entire energy mix with more than 1,400 professionals dedicated to the evolution of the industry and striving to deliver reliable, cost-effective energy to the world and serves more than 6,000 customers across 50 countries.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Windward Consulting Group Leans Toward AIOps Consulting With Strategic Rebrand For IT Landscape

Leading provider of IT consulting launches a dedicated practice and brand refresh to align with industry transformation and growth in AIOps. Windward Consulting Group, a leading provider of consulting in IT Operations and IT Service Management introduced a dedicated AIOps consulting practice, and a refreshed brand identity to highlight their transformation into an industry leader for AIOps expertise and a renewed commitment to excellence in IT Operations consulting.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Merkle B2B Announces Integration of gyro and Merkle | DWA to Remodel the Future of B2B Marketing

The move presents a new unified body for clients, merging the specialist media and creative agencies. Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company and part of dentsu, formally integrates leading B2B agencies gyro and Merkle | DWA, retiring the brand names, and creating a major unified force for innovation and growth in the B2B sector – under Merkle B2B. This move is part of Merkle’s continued realignment of its portfolio of B2B agencies into Merkle B2B.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy