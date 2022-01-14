MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Mild and beautiful on Saturday, wet and windy start on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was gorgeous! We warmed up nicely into the low to mid 70s under sunny skies.

Temperatures fall quickly after sunset tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, so grab a jacket if you’re heading out this evening.

Saturday will be the much better day to get outside this weekend. It warms up nicely into the low 70s with just a few clouds around. Take advantage of the nice weather on Saturday because the rain moves in for Sunday.

Models are trending toward an earlier start to the rain on Sunday. We wake up to showers pushing onshore in the Nature Coast. Expect rain to push onshore between 6-9 a.m. There is a small chance for an isolated severe storm. After that, the front pushes the showers farther inland and to the south. Overall, there’s a 70% chance of rain, and it will be gusty as well. Highs only make it to the upper 60s.

For the Bucs game- it slowly dries out, and temperatures drop. With the wind, it may be uncomfortably cool at times.

Chilly weather expected to stick around for early next week. Clearing clouds on Monday, and highs only in the mid 60s. We drop into the 40s Monday night and stay in the mid-upper 60s Tuesday afternoon.

The 70s are back (just barely!) on Wednesday afternoon. The second half on next week looks more quiet and mild.

