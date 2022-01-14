ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D Printable Dinosaur Robot @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

adafruit.com
Cover picture for the articleA fun, DIY, fully 3D printable NVIDIA Jetson robot. Here’s the project from Raffaello Bonghi...

ELECTRONICS
Raspberry Pi Detects Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

A new form of malware detection using the Raspberry Pi. From Tom’s Hardware:. A team of researchers from the Research Institute of Computer Science and Random Systems (IRISA) has developed a malware detection system using a Raspberry Pi that scans devices for specific electromagnetic (EM) waves. The group consists of Annelie Heuser, Matthieu Mastio, Duy-Phuc Pham, and Damien Marion.
COMPUTERS
CyberDump (fully 3D printable articulated 6-wheeler, with independent suspension) #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Jootoole imagines what a Tesla dump truck might look like. Via Thingiverse:. Articulated dump truck with independent suspension for all 6 wheels. Looks cool as a model for your desk, and is a fun toy/gadget. Has a satisfying squidgy-ness due to the suspension. Each wheel can move independently over undulations and obstacles. The model contains ONLY 3D printed parts.
CARS
Feather Huzzah ESP32 V2

The Feather ESP32 is a classic Adafruit board, used in thousands and thousands of projects. And we love it so…but with the CP2104 going EOL and requiring us to do a light re-spin for the CP2102N revision, we thought maybe we’d do a gut renovation. With the new ESP32 PICO module, we save a ton of space AND have 8 MB Flash / 2MB PSRAM instead of the WROOM’s 4 MB Flash & no PSRAM. the PICO is also much smaller, so we have room to upgrade the USB micro B to Type C, add a NeoPixel, STEMMA QT with separate LDO, and even a user button on the very last unused input pin. However, we did have to shuffle a few pins around. the named pins got some changes, so for example, RX and TX used to be 16 and 17 respectively – but those pins are used internally on the PICO module so they’re no longer available. on the V2 feather they’re now 8 and 9. all of the analog pins and the numbered pins are the same, just SPI/I2C/UART named pins are different. that should make code be ‘drop in replacement’ as long as the named pins/ports are used instead of the underlying io pad names. since code needs to be recompiled for the variant, this would be a fully new product ID. however, i think for the bump in capabilities and capacity it is worth an upgrade! Coming soon!
TECHNOLOGY
Smart temperature control with a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #Python @Hackaday @veeb1337

Heat-o-matic is a proportional integral derivative (PID) controller that will be used to run a home-made precision heater. PID is a fancy way of saying that the code plays a game of ‘Warmer’, ‘Colder’ to get something to a particular value (in our example, a particular temperature). The internet is littered with examples of these things, so it is primarily a didactic exercise that will use a few bits of code we’ve previously developed, and hopefully it will make us a little smarter along the way.
ELECTRONICS
The Great Search: Small ‘cap-less’ headphone driver #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @adafruit @DigiKey

(Video) For our tiny handheld gamer board, we want to have a headphone driver that does not require a lot of board space. Even if the chip is small, most simple amplifiers require output blocking capacitors to avoid DC bias on the speakers. But, now-a-days, you can get ‘cap-less’ drivers that generate a faux-ground. This makes for a very tiny board.
ELECTRONICS
3 Awesome Magnetic Accelerators

On the Magnetic Games YouTube channel, they continue to experiment with different types of magnetic accelerators in search of practical applications. In this video, they look at three accelerators that work in repulsion, in fact, the accelerated body escapes the magnetic field, continuing its run. As 2022 starts, let’s take...
COMPUTERS
Deathclaw Skull mask #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This is my first time using any sort of 3d model editing software, so it isn’t perfect but it gets the job done! I wanted to edit the Deathclaw skull so it could be used as a mask for a raider costume. With the size of these obj models i printed them at 175% size so that they would fit my head (may need to be bigger or smaller depending on your head size). I also printed it at 2% infill so it would be light enough to be comfortable on my head. I also separated the mandibles into a left and right side so they can be worn as a neck piece (files included).
DESIGN
Skeletor’s Havoc Staff #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Skeletor’s Havoc Staff from remixed parts I remixed from Thingiverse. The staff handle is schedule 3/4″ inch 40 PVC pipe. eyes were printed with clear PLA and have 12v Red led lights installed attached to a switch and a 9v battery that is optional I added the lights because I thought it looked cool .
DESIGN
Wordle peg grid – necklace or brooch #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Place the colored pegs on the pegboard to replicate your Wordle achievement grid. Wear as a necklace, badge…. download the files on: https://www.prusaprinters.org/prints/117785-wordle-peg-board-necklace-or-brooch. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of...
DESIGN
Magnetic Small Parts Tray #3DThursday #3DPrinting

A tray for small parts such as screws, bolts etc. To insert the magnets stop print at Z-height 2.65mm and install magnets one by one. Apply some super glue under the magnet to keep it in place. Make sure that all magnets are facing the same direction. Continue printing the rest on top.
ENTERTAINMENT
5.25 inch 360K DOS Floppy drive as a USB key

With fluxengine support out of the way, we’re on to refactoring our adafruit_floppy library code to support this old-fangled 360K double-density disk http://fileformats.archiveteam.org/wiki/PC-DOS_360K_format this format was pretty common back in ze day. it’s not too different from our more common 3.5″ 1.44MB in that it has MFM encoding, two sides and FAT12 formatted. but it does have a quarter of the capacity as it has half the tracks (40 not 80) and half the sectors (9 not 18). so, a little refactoring this afternoon and now our USB mass storage example is happy to make this drive appear as a 360KB USB drive. we can access the files just fine – this may be the first time someone’s developed a USB MSD controller for these older disks, it’s like a really really heavy usb key 🙂 – video.
COMPUTERS
NEW GUIDE: CircuitPython on Raspberry Pi (Bare Metal / No OS) #CircuitPython #AdafruitLearningSystem

A new guide: CircuitPython on Raspberry Pi (Bare Metal / No OS) by Scott Shawcroft. The Raspberry Pi single board computers (SBCs for short) are normally used with the Raspberry Pi OS. This is great for gaming and web browsing, but isn’t designed for microcontroller-like tasks. Tasks like reading I2C sensors and SPI devices can be trickier. Furthermore, Linux system maintenance can be tricky for beginners.
COMPUTERS
Butterfly hair clip #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Designed this hair clip for my girlfriend. It requires a torsion spring and a pin. I went to the dollar tree and took the parts from their hair clips. If anyone finds a good source for these parts online, please post a link in the comments. Using my ender 3...
HAIR CARE

