NHL

Buffalo visits Detroit after Skinner's 2-goal game

9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (11-19-6, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-17-5, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-1 victory against the Predators.

The Red Wings are 4-5-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Detroit is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 28.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Sabres are 4-12-6 in Eastern Conference play. Buffalo averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Alex Tuch leads them averaging 0.5.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Detroit won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 32 total points for the Red Wings, 16 goals and 16 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has eight goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Tage Thompson has 23 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 11 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Sabres: Peyton Krebs: out (health and safety protocols), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: out (lower body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Tage Thompson: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Senators 2-1

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators squaring off for the first time since Feb. 18, 2020. The blue and gold are looking to get their minds off blowing a two-goal, third period lead yesterday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
WGR550

Houser, Jankowski help Sabres down Senators

In their first matchup since Feb. 18, 2020, the Buffalo Sabres upended the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre by a final score of 3-1. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
WBEN 930AM

Seven Sabres games rescheduled by NHL

Of the changes to the schedule made by the NHL on Wednesday, a total of seven Buffalo Sabres games have officially been rescheduled. The league says this will ensure all games are completed by the planned season end date of April 29. Read more here:
NHL
KREX

Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit, and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight […]
NHL
