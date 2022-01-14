Archive 81 - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Spoilers below for Archive 81 up to and through the finale, so anyone who hasn’t yet watched should be warned!. Anyone who finished up Archive 81’s eight-episode first season feeling like they know all the answers is no doubt as full of shit as Martin Donovan’s Virgil Davenport. From its earliest scenes, the Netflix horror series sets up a world that is both highly intimate and shockingly expansive with its locations and timelines, with Mamoudou Athie’s archivist Dan and Dina Shihabi’s investigative filmmaker anchoring the dual narratives. Along the way, a plethora of details and references are introduced concerning LMG, the Vos family, the Visser Building and more, though not everything gets fully explored by the time the finale’s credits roll. And that was definitely an intentional move on the part of showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, who was intrigued by planting seeds for a potential Season 2 and more.

