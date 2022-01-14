ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archive 81 - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Archive 81 is now available to watch on Netflix.

thecinemaholic.com

Archive 81 Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Archive 81’ is a horror series that follows archivist Dan Turner as he delves into the mystery of the Visser building, which was destroyed years ago in a fire. While restoring the tapes of a filmmaker who supposedly died in the fire, Dan becomes convinced that he can save her from a horrific death. Based on the found footage podcast of the same name, ‘Archive 81’ takes audiences on a surreal and haunting journey.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Archive 81 Showrunner Answers Two Of Our Big Season 1 Finale Questions

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Archive 81’s entire eight-episode season, so be warned!. Upon turning the acclaimed horror podcast Archive 81 into a live-action TV series, showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine expanded and morphed the central storyline to keep Netflix viewers guessing until the very end. Okay, so the guessing actually extends well beyond that point, considering all the questions we still have about the intricacies and details of this bonkers universe. With The Conjuring and Malignant filmmaker James Wan as a guiding light, Archive 81 delivered a toothsome concoction of found-footage thrills, demonic cults, mental trauma and technology-tethered timelines, with the finale seemingly wrapping up some narrative threads while leaving others unresolved.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Netflix's Archive 81 Season 2? Creator Talks Unanswered Finale Mysteries And Easter Eggs

Spoilers below for Archive 81 up to and through the finale, so anyone who hasn’t yet watched should be warned!. Anyone who finished up Archive 81’s eight-episode first season feeling like they know all the answers is no doubt as full of shit as Martin Donovan’s Virgil Davenport. From its earliest scenes, the Netflix horror series sets up a world that is both highly intimate and shockingly expansive with its locations and timelines, with Mamoudou Athie’s archivist Dan and Dina Shihabi’s investigative filmmaker anchoring the dual narratives. Along the way, a plethora of details and references are introduced concerning LMG, the Vos family, the Visser Building and more, though not everything gets fully explored by the time the finale’s credits roll. And that was definitely an intentional move on the part of showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, who was intrigued by planting seeds for a potential Season 2 and more.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Archive 81’ Showrunner Unravels Finale’s Supernatural Switch-Up, Season 2 Plans for Melody and Dan

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the finale of Netflix’s “Archive 81.” After eight episodes of slowly unraveling its cult-centric mysteries and building up its mold-laced mythology, Netflix’s “Archive 81” concluded its first season with a twist that flipped the tape over for a potential second season: Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) crossed into The Otherworld controlled by the demon/god Kaelego to rescue Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi). On their way out, Dan was shoved back into the post-Visser-apartment-building-fire timeline in 1994 New York City, while Melody was dragged by cult-leader Samuel (Evan Jonigkeit) through the present-day door...
TV SERIES

