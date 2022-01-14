ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s ruling on vaccine mandates?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnAPG_0dlWP0rr00

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a Biden administration coronavirus vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed another one for many health care workers to stand.

The vaccine mandate issue has split the country, largely along partisan lines, and Missouri's Republican attorney general was among those challenging the health care worker mandate.

Do you agree with the court's decision? Vote in the poll below.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you agree with the Supreme Court’s ruling on vaccine mandates? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas' GOP attorney general tells Steve Bannon podcast 'we're done if anybody can vote' after court ruling

A Texas court ruling has prompted the state’s Republican attorney general to admit that the party is “done in Texas” electorally if anyone can now vote. The comments come from Ken Paxton, who is currently embroiled in a number of controversies relating to his office's investigation into possible voter fraud.Mr Paxton’s comments come after a Court of Appeals decision which will effectively strip him of the authority to prosecute “voter fraud”, with that now exclusively the job of local DAs. Since there is no appeal process, all he can do now is ask for a rehearing. Speaking on Steve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
AFP

US Supreme Court deals another blow to abortion providers

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court dealt another blow on Thursday to opponents of a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected a request by abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block the Texas law. Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The majority did not provide any comment on their decision but the three liberal justices on the nation's highest court penned a scathing dissent.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Supreme Court Refuses To Speed Up Challenge Against Texas Abortion Ban

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state’s ban on most abortions. Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law’s enforcement. The court offered no explanation for its action. The Texas ban is thus likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, following a decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to send the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#The U S Supreme Court#Vaccine Mandate#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Supreme Court#Republican#Abc17news
AFP

Justices seek to downplay Covid mask rift at US Supreme Court

Three US Supreme Court justices on Wednesday dismissed a report of a rift over the wearing of Covid face masks during hearings before the nation's highest court. Shortly before Roberts issued his denial, Gorsuch and Sotomayor issued a statement of their own, saying that "reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case over whether activist can fly ‘Christian flag’ outside of Boston city hall

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that has united unlikely parties around a thorny question: is it religious discrimination if the city of Boston prevents a man from flying a “Christian” flag on a flagpole outside City Hall where other groups have displayed banners of their own?Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, began pursuing the case after the rejected his application to fly a flag that featured a red cross outside City Hall, even though it had approved 284 straight applications before his arrived.The city has defended its choice as a way to avoid the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Conversation U.S.

Overruling Roe may not be conservatives' best strategy – Brown v. Board of Education shows how Supreme Court can uphold precedent while gutting its meaning

Tens of thousands of anti-abortion protesters are expected to descend on Washington on Jan. 21, 2022, for the March for Life rally – as they have done annually since 1974 to protest the Roe v. Wade ruling of the previous year. Whether they have reason to march against abortion in 12 months’ time is uncertain, though. It will likely depend on how the Supreme Court decides the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which deals with a Mississippi law that bans most abortions in the state after the 15th week of pregnancy. Speculation about the justices’ anticipated decision, expected by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Supreme Court appears sympathetic to free speech, religious liberty case

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court this week appeared to be sympathetic to arguments made by a petitioner against the city of Boston over its policy that prohibited a private “Christian” flag from being flown in front of City Hall. Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver presented oral arguments before the court on Tuesday on behalf of Boston resident Hal Shurleff and his Christian civic organization, Camp Constitution. In Shurtleff v. Boston, he argued that Boston’s policy violated the First Amendment by...
BOSTON, MA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions

Law enforcement agencies and local governments could face penalties of up to $50,000 for enforcing certain federal regulations on firearms, under a proposal advanced Wednesday by Iowa lawmakers. The bill, Senate File 2002, would add a lengthy section to Iowa Code that affirms the state Legislature – not the federal government – has the authority […] The post ‘Second Amendment preservation’ act would prohibit federal gun restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Herald-Times

Letter: Proposed bill threatens academic freedom

Indiana public school teachers already feel disrespected, overworked and underpaid. State Senate Bill 167 would threaten academic freedom and create an even greater teacher workload, unnecessarily. Parents have had input regarding school corporation curriculum choices and have been invited to sit on school improvement committees for the 23 years that I have been teaching....
INDIANA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s the high cost of doing nothing to fix Social Security | Column

There is a high cost of leaving things undone. That’s why lawmakers need to turn their attention to the long-term stability of Social Security. According to the latest trustees report for the Social Security trust funds, the gap between what the program has promised and what it expects to pay is $19.8 trillion. The Social Security Administration believes that someone who is 75 will on average live long enough to feel the consequences of that gap.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy