Imagine a world without Bitcoin. You do not have to imagine since you lived in one already. Now that we do have Bitcoin, we are able to make use of all of its capabilities. “Bitcoin is not a community project,” said Dr. Craig Wright—the creator of Bitcoin—in this short clip. It really is not because it is the creator’s property. But still, we all profit from Bitcoin. What does that tell us?

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO