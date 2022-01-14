ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

TIMELINE: Novak Djokovic's bid to compete at Australian Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic's attempt to stave off deportation and be allowed to play in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19 is headed for a legal hearing the day before he is scheduled to begin his title defense at a Grand Slam tournament he's won a record nine...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic visa controversy labelled ‘messy’ and ‘embarrassing’

An Australian television host has called the Novak Djokovic visa controversy “messy” and “embarassing”.Allison Langdon, who co-hosts popular morning programme Today, believes that there is little need to “dwell on” the events that saw Djokovic deported from Australia and unable to defend his Australian Open crown. The Serbian’s visa was revoked by the government having failed to fulfil federal coronavirus requirements and admitting that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.Langdon expressed the opinion that people should now focus on events on-court and forget the Djokovic saga that marred the build-up to the first Grand Slam of...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Merlino
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
The Independent

Judges didn't consider 'wisdom' of deporting Novak Djokovic

Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Visa#The Adria Tour#Victorian
The Independent

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both beaten – day four at the Australian Open

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both exited the Australian Open on a disappointing day for British players in Melbourne.Murray was bitterly frustrated by his performance against qualifier Taro Daniel while a blister on her hand hampered Raducanu against Danka Kovinic. Heather Watson also lost but Dan Evans was given a free passage through to round three when Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.Daniil Medvedev held off Nick Kyrgios in the big match of the day while top women’s seeds Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both went out.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayMaking second round of slams is not something I find particularly...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu exits Australian Open after painful second-round defeat by Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Just like her first-round match against Sloane Stephens, Raducanu started fast, rattling off three straight games before the momentum drastically turned. The Montenegrin hit back with five straight games of her own as Raducanu began to suffer from blisters to her right hand, requiring an early medical timeout. Kovinic capitalised on her momentum to close out the first set as the US Open champion was left to ponder her gameplan.To cope with the pain,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka brings the heat at Australian Open to remain on Ashleigh Barty collision course

If the top half of the Australian Open draw could be accused of lacking notable drama so far, Naomi Osaka ensured she at least provided some fireworks. The big names playing on day three in Melbourne all progressed without much difficulty on Wednesday, and while the start of the second round saw few shocks, it means a meeting between defending champion Osaka and tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty remains alive. Osaka served a reminder of why that promises to be a tantalising last-16 match with a spectacular first-set performance in her win over Madison Brengle, before having to dig deep and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Relaxed Rafael Nadal relishing not having ‘big pressure’ at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal is confident he is on the right path after moving smoothly into the third round of the Australian Open.German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann put up a good fight on Rod Laver Arena including saving four match points, but sixth seed Nadal took his fifth chance to clinch a 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory after two hours and 42 minutes.“I think he played great tennis out there, playing very aggressive, big shots,” said Nadal. “It wasn’t an easy game at all.”Nadal is unbeaten so far this season having cut short his 2021 campaign in August because of a foot problem....
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu ‘still has a lot to learn’, warns Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens appeared to question Emma Raducanu’s on-court behaviour and said the 19-year-old “still has a lot to learn” after the pair’s first-round match at the Australian Open. Raducanu emerged victorious after a volatile match in which she blitzed the first set in just 17 minutes before being broken three times on her own serve in the second. However, as the momentum threatened to turn against her, Raducanu recovered brilliantly to dominate the deciding set.Speaking to the media after the match, though, Stephens seemed to suggest that some of Raducanu’s behaviour had been a little theatrical. “Everyone saw after the...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy