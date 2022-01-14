PM’s former aide apologises for Downing Street party held in his honour

James Slack said the events surrounding the party had been referred to Sue Gray’s investigation.

Boris Johnson’s former head of communications has apologised for the “anger and hurt” created after it emerged that a leaving party was held for him in Downing Street during Covid restrictions last year.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the event in honour of James Slack, now deputy editor of the Sun, was one of two social events in No 10 on the evening of 16 April, the day before Prince Philip’s funeral, while indoor social mixing was still barred.

“I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused,” Slack said in a statement. “This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.”

Slack added that he could not comment further as the matter had been referred to an investigation into a string of alleged parties held at Downing Street and elsewhere in government amid lockdown, led by the senior official Sue Gray.

Slack was the prime minister’s official spokesperson under Theresa May and Johnson, before becoming Johnson’s director of communications, holding both jobs as a civil servant rather than as a political appointee.

According to the Telegraph, another leaving event was held the same evening for one of Johnson’s personal photographers. About 30 people attended the events in total, witnesses told the paper, which later combined in the No 10 garden.

The latter event, initially held in the Downing Street basement, appeared the more raucous of the two, with loud music reportedly played.

According to one attender, a staff member was sent with a suitcase to the Co-op store on the Strand, a short walk away, returning with the case filled with bottles of wine.

Both groups reportedly moved outside at about midnight, with drinking carrying on into the early hours of the morning. While in the garden one person broke a swing belonging to Johnson’s infant son, Wilfred, a witness told the paper.

Philip’s funeral took place in the private chapel at Windsor Castle the next day, Saturday 17 April, with the Queen sitting alone to maintain social distancing.

Boris Johnson was not at Downing Street that evening, having gone to the prime ministerial country retreat, Chequers, on the Thursday evening and remaining into the weekend.

Asked about the events, the security minister, Damian Hinds, said he was “shocked”, and that Gray should look into what happened.

He told BBC Breakfast: “This was a particularly solemn time for our whole nation, as Her Majesty the Queen was mourning Prince Philip, and I was shocked by these allegations.”

At the time, England was in stage two of the government’s gradual relaxation from lockdown. Up to six people or two families could meet outside, while indoors, people could socialise only with their household or support bubble.

The claims are likely to heap yet more pressure on the prime minister, who is facing calls to resign, including from some of his own MPs, after admitting he took part in an event in the No 10 garden in May 2020, during the first Covid lockdown.

The reports were met with fury across the political spectrum as more Conservative MPs called for Johnson to be deposed as leader.

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, tweeted: “I have no words for the culture and behaviours at No 10 and the buck stops with the PM.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said, in relation to Slack’s departure: “On this individual’s last day he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done to support him, both those who had to be in the office for work and on a screen for those working from home.”