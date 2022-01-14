ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Thousands gather at Hindu festival in India as virus surges

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RoPU_0dlWK4Di00

Tens of thousands of devout Hindus, led by heads of monasteries and ash-smeared ascetics, took a holy dip into the frigid waters of the Ganges River in northern India on Friday despite rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

Hindu pilgrims congregated at the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers — the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati — in Prayagraj city, 200 km (124 miles) northeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the Magh Mela festival, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism. They bathed in the Ganges waters, a ritual Hindus believe will wash away their sins and free them from the cycle of death and rebirth.

A similar gathering at a Hindu festival last year in the Himalayan town of Haridwar, in neighboring Uttarakhand state, helped spread the delta variant that ravaged the country and made India one of the world’s worst-hit countries. Epidemiologists described the festival as a “superspreader event.”

Coronavirus infections, fueled by the omicron variant, are rising fast throughout India. The country reported over 264,000 new infections on Friday but hospitalizations remain relatively low.

Millions of Hindus are expected to throng the festival for the next 47 days. Many of them will stay on the banks of the Ganges for a month leading the life of an ascetic, with the belief they will receive salvation. It has raised concerns that pilgrims could get infected and take the virus back to their cities and villages in other parts of the country.

Already, 77 policemen and 12 cleaning staff deployed for the event have tested positive for the virus.

“This is going to be a superspreader. The government should not allow a congregation of people in such a large number because religious congregations in the past two years were found responsible for spreading the deadly virus all across the country,” said Utkarsh Mishra, a lawyer who has filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court asking that the festival be canceled.

Mishra said only locals and heads of important Hindu monasteries should be allowed to take part in the ritual.

Fearing a rise in infections, authorities in neighboring Uttarakhand state have already banned a similar gathering.

Health experts earlier appealed for the festival to be canceled in Uttar Pradesh state too, but the government went ahead saying safety rules would be followed.

Shesh Mani Pandey, a senior official in charge of the event, said only those who have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and have vaccination certificates would be allowed to join the ritualistic bathing. He said pilgrims will be allowed to enter the festival site after going through thermal scanning at the entry gates.

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party say the festival has been allowed despite rising infections because the government isn’t willing to anger Hindus — they are the party’s biggest supporters — ahead of crucial state elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP-ruled state is holding polls on Feb. 10.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Collarwali: India pays tribute to ‘supermom’ tigress credited with saving an entire national park

A 16-year-old tigress in India who birthed 29 cubs during her lifetime, earning the nickname “supermom” and single-handedly saving a national park, passed away due to old age.The tigress, fondly known as Collarwali, died of complications due to her age, the Pench Tiger Reserve’s park chief Ashok Kumar Mishra said.“Supermom” was the first feline to be radio-collared at Madhya Pradesh’s Pench tiger reserve in 2008, earning the name Collarwali [which roughly translates to one with a collar].Mr Mishra said: “It is rare for a tigress to give birth to 29 cubs, including five in one go, and successfully raise 25,...
ANIMALS
eturbonews.com

New Dates for Jaipur Literature Festival in India

Teamwork Arts, the producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, rescheduled the 15th edition of the Festival today. Previously scheduled for the end of January, the Festival has now been rescheduled to run between March 5-14, 2022. The Festival will follow all COVID-19 protocols that will be mandated by the...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
persecution.org

Christmas Service in Northern India Attacked by Radical Hindu Nationalists

01/06/2022 India (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, a house church in northern India was violently attacked by radical Hindu nationalists as they attempted to celebrate Christmas. The attack was one of ten similar incidents reported on Christmas in northern India. On December 25, a house...
WORLD
persecution.org

Hate Speeches by Hindu Nationalists in Central India Go Unchecked

01/12/2022 India (International Christian Concern) According to Scroll.in, Hindu nationalist leaders in India’s Chhattisgarh state held a rally in late-December where violence was called for against India’s Christians and Muslims. The event was attended by the state’s Congress-led government, which has done little in response to the calls for violence against minorities.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern India#Hinduism#Hindus#Sangam#Ganges#Himalayan
NBC News

Hindu extremists in India escalate rhetoric with calls to kill Muslims

India’s Supreme Court says it will investigate after complaints that Hindu nationalist leaders called on followers to take up arms against the country’s Muslim minority. The notice of investigation was issued last week to the northern state of Uttarakhand, where a Hindu nationalist conference in the city of Haridwar was attended by hundreds of right-wing activists.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Nestle withdraws Hindu KitKat range in India over accusations of disrespect

Nestle has withdrawn a special range of KitKats in India which featured images of sacred Hindu deities on the wrapper, after accusations of hurting religious sentiments. The limited range of the well-known chocolate bar had been launched as part of the global “KitKat travel breaks” range, where photos of artwork by local artisans were printed on the wrappers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

India jails man for five years in first conviction over deadly Delhi riots

An Indian court has sentenced the first person to be convicted in connection with the February 2020 riots in Delhi that left 53 people dead.Dinesh Yadav, 25, was jailed for five years by Delhi’s Karkardooma court.He has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 12,000 (£118), his lawyer Shikha Garg was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). While the full order in the case is being awaited, Ms Garg told Reuters: “We will file an appeal before a higher court.”Last month, the court had convicted Yadav for being part of a mob that...
The Independent

UK police asked to probe Indian officials’ role in Kashmir

A London-based law firm filed an application with British police Tuesday seeking the arrest of India's army chief and a senior Indian government official over their alleged roles in war crimes in disputed Kashmir.Law firm Stoke White said it submitted extensive evidence to the Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Unit documenting how Indian forces headed by Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the torture, kidnapping and killing of activists, journalists and civilians. The law firm's report was based on over 2,000 testimonies taken between 2020 and 2021. It also accused eight unnamed senior...
WORLD
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

517K+
Followers
129K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy