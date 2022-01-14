ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Has Melbourne seen the back of Novak? – Australian Open talking points

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRfuJ_0dlWIsl100

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.

With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five talking points for the tournament.

The Djokovic question

Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours to go until the start of the tournament. On Thursday he looked set to play, by Friday he had been told to leave the country again, with a further appeal against the ruling likely. If he does compete, it is a measure of both his excellence and mental resilience that he will be the favourite despite the ultimate in troubled build-ups. If not, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev take on that mantle, with Rafael Nadal aiming to put another injury lay-off behind him.

Focus on Raducanu

Emma Raducanu’s first grand slam tournament since her extraordinary US Open triumph has been overshadowed by off-court events but the spotlight will shine brightly on the teenager at Melbourne Park. The courts should suit her but Raducanu represents a prize scalp now while her preparations were disrupted by a bout of coronavirus. It is likely to take most of this season for the 19-year-old to really find her feet on tour.

Murray returns

When Andy Murray sobbed his way through his pre-tournament press conference three years ago, finally opening up on the extent of his hip problems, it seemed he was waving goodbye not just to Melbourne but to tennis. The tournament all but retired him with a tribute video from his fellow stars but now he is back and the prognosis seems brighter than at any point since. Murray has stayed fit since Wimbledon, is finally able to train and play tournaments week after week, and results are starting to come.

Osaka seeking happiness on the court

It was unclear when, or even if, Naomi Osaka would return to the tennis tour for much of 2021 but this year has started on a much brighter note. The reigning Australian Open champion appeared much more relaxed on court and in the press conference room in Melbourne last week. Osaka admits she focused too much on results and rankings in the past and will instead prioritise enjoying the sport. The 24-year-old’s actions last year divided opinion but there is no doubt a happy and healthy Osaka is a real asset for the sport.

The Covid question

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4p3p_0dlWIsl100
Covid-19 is likely to make its presence felt in Melbourne (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) (AP)

When tournament director Craig Tiley and his team jumped through hoops and put Tennis Australia into the red in order to hold last year’s event, they cannot have imagined that 2022 would be even more tricky. The Djokovic fiasco has dominated the headlines but, with the Omicron variant rife in Melbourne, there are concerns the virus could have a major impact on the tournament. Players have been advised to take precautions but a number have tested positive since arriving in the country while crowds have been capped .

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Biggest talking points ahead of the Australian Open

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up. With Novak Djokovic’s fate still in the hands of Australia’s Immigration Minister, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold. Here, the PA...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open
Tennis World Usa

"Australian Open 2022? Not all are Novak Djokovic," said...

In the last few hours, the most discussed topic in the world of tennis is undoubtedly the choice to involve the number one in the world and reigning champion of the tournament Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2022. Both the Serbian champion and the Australian Open board have received a lot of criticism in this regard after this decision.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s lead sponsor to hold talks after Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set for talks with one of his major sponsors after apparel giants Lacoste confirmed they would like to “review the events” that caused the Serbian to be deported from Australia.The 20-time Grand Slam champion had his visa revoked ahead of the Australian Open having been unable to meet federal coronavirus requirements to enter Australia.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play as an unvaccinated player in Melbourne, but later admitted that incorrect information had been included on his immigration forms.The 34-year-old failed in a final appeal against the government’s decision to remove his visa over the weekend...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic deportation leaves fellow Serbian making most of ‘second chance’ at Australian Open

Miomir Kecmanovic expected his Australian Open to be shortlived when he was drawn to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the first round, but the world number one’s troubles have seen his fellow Serbian profit with an unexpected run to the last 16.Kecmanovic defeated 25th seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, where he will meet Gael Monfils after the Frenchman’s win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.“It’s unbelievable,” said Kecmanovic, who is currently ranked 77th in the world. “A week ago I...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘needs time to recover’ after visa ordeal, Johanna Konta believes

Johanna Konta has suggested that Novak Djokovic should take some time to “recover” after having his visa revoked.Djokovic was deported from Australia after authorities declared a medical exemption to enter the country as an unvaccinated player ahead of the Australian Open to be invalid.Having overturned an initial revoking in court, the Serbian failed with a final appeal against immigration minister Alex Hawke’s decision to remove his visa again, and returned home.A nine-time winner of the event in Melbourne, Djokovic missed out on the chance to defend a title he has won in each of the last three years.Konta, who...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu exits Australian Open after painful second-round defeat by Danka Kovinic

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after losing to Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Just like her first-round match against Sloane Stephens, Raducanu started fast, rattling off three straight games before the momentum drastically turned. The Montenegrin hit back with five straight games of her own as Raducanu began to suffer from blisters to her right hand, requiring an early medical timeout. Kovinic capitalised on her momentum to close out the first set as the US Open champion was left to ponder her gameplan.To cope with the pain,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both beaten – day four at the Australian Open

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu both exited the Australian Open on a disappointing day for British players in Melbourne.Murray was bitterly frustrated by his performance against qualifier Taro Daniel while a blister on her hand hampered Raducanu against Danka Kovinic. Heather Watson also lost but Dan Evans was given a free passage through to round three when Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.Daniil Medvedev held off Nick Kyrgios in the big match of the day while top women’s seeds Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit both went out.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayMaking second round of slams is not something I find particularly...
TENNIS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka brings the heat at Australian Open to remain on Ashleigh Barty collision course

If the top half of the Australian Open draw could be accused of lacking notable drama so far, Naomi Osaka ensured she at least provided some fireworks. The big names playing on day three in Melbourne all progressed without much difficulty on Wednesday, and while the start of the second round saw few shocks, it means a meeting between defending champion Osaka and tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty remains alive. Osaka served a reminder of why that promises to be a tantalising last-16 match with a spectacular first-set performance in her win over Madison Brengle, before having to dig deep and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy