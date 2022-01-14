ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa cancelled by country’s Immigration Minister

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiAPa_0dlWIoTL00

Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled for a second time.

The world number one had been waiting since a judge overturned the original decision on Monday to find out whether Immigration Minister Alex Hawke would use his powers to reimpose the penalty.

And, just before 6pm (7am UK time) on Friday, Hawke released a statement saying he had made the judgement to send Djokovic home “on health and good order grounds”.

Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The decision means Djokovic also faces a three-year ban from the country, which could mean he never plays at the Australian Open again, although that can be waived.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on January 5 having been granted an exemption through Tennis Australia from the country’s strict entry rules regarding Covid-19 vaccination on the grounds that he had been recently infected with the virus.

But he was stopped by the Australian Border Force and questioned through the night before being informed that his visa had been cancelled. He was then taken to a detention hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RReyT_0dlWIoTL00
Novak Djokovic has been training in Melbourne (Mark Baker/AP) (AP)

Djokovic appealed against the decision and five days later a judge ruled in his favour, seemingly freeing him up to play in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

There could yet be a further legal challenge from the world number one but, if not, his hopes of winning a 10th title at Melbourne Park and 21st grand slam crown are at an end.

Djokovic’s legal team had indicated they would ask for a judicial review of the decision but he is expected to be detained and could be taken back to the Park hotel.

Djokovic headed straight to Melbourne Park after being freed from the hotel on Monday and has practised every day since, including early on Friday morning, but his hopes of staying in the country have faded as the week has gone on following revelations about his conduct.

Documents revealed Djokovic tested positive in Serbia on December 16 but he was photographed at events on the following two days and issued a statement earlier this week admitting he took part in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe at his tennis centre in Belgrade despite knowing he had the virus.

He also admitted his declaration form falsely claimed he had not travelled in the 14 days prior to his trip to Australia, which he attributed to a mistake from his agent.

There has been strong criticism of the way the Australian Government has handled the situation but public opinion has been firmly in favour of Djokovic being sent home.

Sympathy has also been in short supply from his fellow players, many of whom were sceptical of taking the vaccine, with world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas telling India’s WION news channel: “A very small group chose to follow their own way and it kind of makes the majority look like they’re all fools.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUzCD_0dlWIoTL00
Novak Djokovic has plenty to think about (Mark Baker/AP) (AP)

Following Djokovic’s detention, two other people – Czech player Renata Voracova and an official – who had entered the country with the same exemption were also informed that it was not valid and both left Australia without challenging the ruling.

Djokovic’s name remained in the draw for the tournament and it is likely to stay that way until it becomes clear whether he is leaving the country or contesting the decision but time is fast running out for the situation to be resolved before the start of play.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England to face Afghanistan in first round of T20 World Cup

England will begin their T20 World Cup against Afghanistan and Scotland have drawn a first-round match against the West Indies. The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures were announced on Thursday night, with England drawn in their second match against hosts and defending champions Australia on October 28 in Melbourne before backing up against New Zealand on November 1 in Brisbane.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Australian#The Federal Circuit#Family Court
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star deported for vaccine stance as French Open doubts continue

The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.The men’s world No 1 is facing the prospect of missing out on further grand slams due to his vaccination status after France’s sports minister announced that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass. The French Open at Roland Garros takes place in May and his participation in the tournament has been thrown into doubt just days after Djokovic was deported from Australia and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic deportation leaves fellow Serbian making most of ‘second chance’ at Australian Open

Miomir Kecmanovic expected his Australian Open to be shortlived when he was drawn to face defending champion Novak Djokovic in the first round, but the world number one’s troubles have seen his fellow Serbian profit with an unexpected run to the last 16.Kecmanovic defeated 25th seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, where he will meet Gael Monfils after the Frenchman’s win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.“It’s unbelievable,” said Kecmanovic, who is currently ranked 77th in the world. “A week ago I...
TENNIS
The Independent

Judges didn't consider 'wisdom' of deporting Novak Djokovic

Three Australian Federal Court judges on Thursday revealed their reasons for backing a government order to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic explaining they did not consider the “merits or wisdom of the decision.”The judges on Sunday unanimously endorsed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to deport the 34-year-old Serb following an urgent court challenge on the eve of what was to be Djokovic’s first match in defense of his Australian Open title. Djokovic accepted the verdict and flew from Melbourne to the United Arab Emirates hours later.Chief Justice James Allsop and Justices James Besanko and David O’Callaghan on Thursday...
TENNIS
The Independent

Naomi Osaka brings the heat at Australian Open to remain on Ashleigh Barty collision course

If the top half of the Australian Open draw could be accused of lacking notable drama so far, Naomi Osaka ensured she at least provided some fireworks. The big names playing on day three in Melbourne all progressed without much difficulty on Wednesday, and while the start of the second round saw few shocks, it means a meeting between defending champion Osaka and tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty remains alive. Osaka served a reminder of why that promises to be a tantalising last-16 match with a spectacular first-set performance in her win over Madison Brengle, before having to dig deep and...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day three with Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal in action

Day three of the Australian Open gets underway with the second round on Wednesday, with Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty headlining the action on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Defending champion Osaka, who opened her campaign with a straight-sets win over Camila Osorio on Monday, now faces American Madison Brengle in a match that should get underway at around 8am GMT in the UK. Earlier on Rod Laver, home favourite Barty will continue her bid for a first Australian Open title against Lucia Bronzetti, after opening the tournament with a ruthless 6-0 6-1 win over Lesia...
TENNIS
The Independent

Relaxed Rafael Nadal relishing not having ‘big pressure’ at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal is confident he is on the right path after moving smoothly into the third round of the Australian Open.German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann put up a good fight on Rod Laver Arena including saving four match points, but sixth seed Nadal took his fifth chance to clinch a 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory after two hours and 42 minutes.“I think he played great tennis out there, playing very aggressive, big shots,” said Nadal. “It wasn’t an easy game at all.”Nadal is unbeaten so far this season having cut short his 2021 campaign in August because of a foot problem....
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Alexander Zverev result and latest updates after Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal wins

Follow all the action as the second round of the Australian Open gets underway on the third day of the tournament in Melbourne. Tournament favourite Ashleigh Barty took just 52 minutes to storm to another emphatic victory, this time a 6-1 6-1 victory over Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti, to reach the third round. The women’s number one seed required even less time than the 54 minutes she needed for her round one win against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday as the Australian cruised through. Rafael Nadal also stormed to a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy