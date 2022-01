One of the biggest greenest energy companies in the world is currently in crisis because of the ongoing energy crunch affecting all the European continent. Electricité de France (OTCPK:ECIFF), the country's biggest producer of nuclear energy, saw its stock falling by more than 30% since its highs in November 2021. The reasons? Nuclear power plants' unexpected maintenance and government limitations on energy prices. These two major issues hit the company's results for 2021 and the financial forecasts for the fiscal year 2022. Indeed, the French government put a limit on rising energy prices in order to protect households. The maximum hike possible stands now at 4%, resulting in a possible $9 billion loss for energy giant EDF. Bloomberg then reported that this aggressive move caused the continent's energy futures to rise more than 20% in a single session.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO