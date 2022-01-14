ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colder early weekend, light snow, wind late Sunday

By Ben Gelber
 7 days ago

Colder air will filter into Ohio behind a departing clipper system that brought a few sprinkles late Thursday and a wind shift to the northwest.

Lingering moisture will result in mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries with a chilly north wind dropping the wind chill into the low to mid-20s. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the seasonal mid-30s.

High pressure will build in from the northwest, allowing skies to partially clear tonight, sending temperatures down into the teens early Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times to start the weekend, with a chilly north wind and readings in the 20s in the afternoon.

A storm developing in the Plains will drop south Saturday well west of Ohio down to near the Gulf Coast, before swinging north Sunday along the eastern side of the Appalachians, as a weakening low drifts north into eastern Kentucky. Snow will develop late Sunday afternoon from the south, with a wintry mix in the southeastern corner of the state, tapering to flurries overnight. Several inches are likely to accumulate making roads slippery across central Ohio, with heavier amounts in the eastern counties of the state.

Monday will be windy and cold with lake-effect snow showers and temperatures in the 20s.

  • Friday: Cloudy, cold, flurry High: 34
  • Tonight: Clouds linger, cold. Low 21
  • Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk. High 27
  • Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow late. High 34 (18)
  • Martin Luther King Day: Snow showers, blustery, cold. High 29 (23)
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 35 (22)
  • Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 38 (29)
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, colder. High 29 (19)
