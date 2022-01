According to data from the CDC released yesterday, about a quarter of the total population in the United States is fully vaccinated and boosted against the Coronavirus. About 210 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated and around three-quarters or 75.2% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine while at least 20.1% of the eligible population ages 5 and older have not received any dose of the vaccine which totals about 63 million people. Currently, there are over 1 million vaccines administered each day with most being boosters.

