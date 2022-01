On January 19, Henyep, a global CFD and forex broker , announced that it has changed the name of its London-based regulated entity from Henyep Capital Markets (UK) Limited to HYCM Capital Markets (UK) Limited.Henyep Group highlighted that the change reflects other similar changes the company made in other regions where it has regulated subsidiaries. For instance, the licensed subsidiaries of the Henyep Group in Cyprus as HYCM (Europe) Ltd while in Cayman Islands as HYCM Ltd.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO